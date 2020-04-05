John Lindsey: Rain this week may top average total for entire month

The mere mention of Jack Frost in spring can cause many to look for cardboard boxes and old sheets to cover their newly sprouted plants. Vineyards are also reporting bud break at this time of year, and the young shoots are vulnerable to frost damage.

Here’s the scary part: Frost can develop when the air temperature is as high as 38 degrees Fahrenheit.

That happens because many things cool faster than the air that surrounds them, like blades of grass, vines, car windshields and roofs on buildings. When those objects reach 32 degrees, water vapor in the atmosphere will accumulate as ice crystals through a process called “deposition.”

Historical temperature data from the Santa Maria Public Airport indicate a 27% chance the temperature could hit 32 degrees by April 1, falling to a less than 10% chance by April 18.

Lompoc drops to a 10% chance of a spring freeze by April 3, according to the Western Regional Climate Center. A few days later in April, most of the Santa Ynez Valley drops below a 10% chance of a freeze.

In Santa Barbara County’s far eastern regions, Cuyama has to wait until April 20 for the last likely frost of the season.