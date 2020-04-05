John Lindsey: Rain this week may top average total for entire month

Typically, the month of April receives roughly a third of the normal rainfall of March, while May only collects about one-tenth of March’s averages.
During April, Santa Maria typically receives 0.98 of an inch, while San Luis Obispo records 1.11 inches on average.
This April, we may get a whole lot more. A pair of cold fronts will move southward down the California coastline and will reach the Central Coast on Sunday.
The first cold front will move through San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties on Sunday morning with moderate to heavy rain.
The second cold front will follow Sunday evening into Monday morning with even more torrential rain.
Total rainfall from Sunday into Monday is expected to range between 1.50 and 2.25 inches.
Then an upper-level trough will follow on Tuesday into Wednesday with convective rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms with hail.
Overall, this storm system could easily double the usual amount of rainfall we typically receive along the Central Coast during April.
Even though we’re in spring, some of the most severe storms I’ve seen have occurred during April, and here’s why:
The longer days and increasing amounts of sunlight heat the earth’s surface, which in turn warms the surface air and causes it to rise into the atmosphere.
That convection circulation can severely destabilize the atmosphere as the relatively warm air slams into the cold, moist air above, which can produce violent tempests.
Here are some examples of late-season storms:
• On April 2, 2014, in the middle of the night, the Doppler weather radar at Vandenberg Air Force Base indicated a thick red line of severe weather over Cayucos moving southeast through the Chorro Valley toward San Luis Obispo.
Later that morning, I received photographs and emails from numerous residents in Cayucos documenting 1-inch diameter hailstones.
That band of thunderstorms may have produced a weak tornado at Camp San Luis Obispo.
• On April 7, 1926, a storm from the Pacific moved through the Los Osos Valley and produced lightning, which struck large oil tanks along Tank Farm Road in San Luis Obispo.
Altogether, more than 5 million gallons of oil burned over five days, and burning oil made it to Avila Beach by way of San Luis Obispo Creek.
Intense heat from those fires produced hundreds of fire whirls — many of them showed characteristics of actual tornadoes.
Not to be outdone by severe weather, freezing temperatures can rear their ugly heads at this time of the year.
The mere mention of Jack Frost in spring can cause many to look for cardboard boxes and old sheets to cover their newly sprouted plants. Vineyards are also reporting bud break at this time of year, and the young shoots are vulnerable to frost damage.
Here’s the scary part: Frost can develop when the air temperature is as high as 38 degrees Fahrenheit.
That happens because many things cool faster than the air that surrounds them, like blades of grass, vines, car windshields and roofs on buildings. When those objects reach 32 degrees, water vapor in the atmosphere will accumulate as ice crystals through a process called “deposition.”
Historical temperature data from the Santa Maria Public Airport indicate a 27% chance the temperature could hit 32 degrees by April 1, falling to a less than 10% chance by April 18.
Lompoc drops to a 10% chance of a spring freeze by April 3, according to the Western Regional Climate Center. A few days later in April, most of the Santa Ynez Valley drops below a 10% chance of a freeze.
In Santa Barbara County’s far eastern regions, Cuyama has to wait until April 20 for the last likely frost of the season.
However, like spinning a roulette wheel, those are only average dates. It’s not unusual for such locations such as Cuyama to see frost as late as early May.
To get a sense of the actual probabilities of dropping below the freezing level before you plant your garden, the Western Regional Climate Center has information at https://wrcc.dri.edu/Climate/west_coop_summaries.php. It provides climate data for communities throughout the United States.
***
This week’s storms could result in power outages if power lines go down from high winds and heavy rain.
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. works continuously to safeguard its electric system to minimize the risk of service interruptions, but when storms result in a loss of power, crews do their best to restore service as quickly and as safely as possible.
Take steps now to keep you and your family safe in the event of a power outage:
• Keep a battery-operated flashlight and radio within easy reach. Ensure they are always accessible and the batteries are fresh. Listen for updates on storm conditions and power outages.
• Use safer LED candles. Wax candles are not recommended because of fire danger.
• Plan another way to communicate. Don’t depend on a phone that requires electricity, like a cordless type. Keep a standard handset that gets power from the phone lines or a mobile phone ready as a backup.
•Store water-filled plastic containers in your freezer. You can use them as blocks of ice to prevent food from spoiling in your refrigerator.
John Lindsey is Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
