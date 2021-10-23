Earlier this year, I wrote about a new and improved version of NOAA's Global Forecasting System, or GFS, model, also known as the "American" in the weather forecasting community.
You may hear a forecaster write or talk about weather models. What are these models? They are not a person that displays the latest fashion trends on a runway for Vogue magazine.
These numerical models are collections of mathematical formulas that replicate the physics of the atmosphere. They perform billions of calculations on some of the most powerful computers in the world to simulate weather patterns' motion in the Earth's chaotic atmosphere.
Over the decades, these models have vastly improved. Today, numerical weather models are practically indispensable in giving guidance to forecasters.
One of the models I rely on the most is the WAVEWATCH III that provides globally state-of-the-art ocean wave forecasts. I have used different versions of this model since the early-1990s. As you can imagine, it is also used by surfers and others who enjoy or rely on the ocean for their livelihood.
This latest version, WAVEWATCH III, a one-way coupled model with the Global Ensemble Forecast System, has improved the prediction of ocean waves generated by surface winds. This new version's forecast was extended from 10 days out to 16 days.
Earlier this month, on Oct. 6, this model successfully forecasted moderate gale-force to fresh gale-forcem32 to 46 mph, northwesterly winds with gusts to 55 mph along the coastline for Monday, Oct. 11.
Later that day, the Diablo Canyon Power Plant meteorological tower reported sustained northwesterly winds of 41 mph with gusts to 56 mph at 5:30 p.m.
That was one of the strongest northwesterly wind events we have seen this year and caused seawater temperatures to plummet due to the enormous amount of upwelling.
Last Saturday, Oct. 16, the model predicted this upcoming storm that is expected to slam into northern Santa Barbara County on Sunday night and into Monday morning.
This intense cold front, strengthened by vigorous upper-level winds, will move through northern Santa Barbara County with moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force, 32 to 46 mph, southerly winds with gusts to 60 mph and between 1 and 2 inches of badly needed rain.
Naturally, it is also foretelling the arrival of a 13- to 15-foot westerly 280-degree, deep-water swell, with a 15- to 17-second period, from the Gulf of Alaska on Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.
If this forecast verifies, this updated version accurately predicted the storm well over one week out.
I have been forecasting weather along the Central Coast since 1991, and this is a considerable advancement. You see, the timeless waves that break on our beaches are an excellent proxy measurement of the winds that blow across the ocean and the storms that generate them.
So far this year along the Central Coast, from my observations of atmospheric pressure, winds and precipitation, the GFS has outperformed the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, or ECMWF, model.
The ECMWF model is considered by many to be the premier model in the weather forecasting community and is an outstanding achievement for those who developed it.
I would like to thank Jessica Meixner, physical scientist at the National Centers for Environmental Prediction, who has always been so helpful in directing me to the atmospheric and oceanographic data needed to write my weather forecast.
The output of the WAVEWATCH III numerical model can be viewed at https://polar.ncep.noaa.gov/waves.