Along the California coastline, there are numerous mussel watch stations composed of bags of live filter-feeding bivalves placed on mooring lines anchored to the ocean’s floor or on pier pilings.
Organizations like universities, the State Water Resources Control Board, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and California Department of Fish and Wildlife maintain the stations, which measure trace metals, harmful algal toxins and other water pollutants.
You see, just one adult mussel can filter up to 15 gallons of seawater per day as it feeds on plankton.
Pollutants in the water accumulate in the tissues of bivalves — mussels, clams and oysters — over time.
Along the Pecho Coast, from Point San Luis Lighthouse northwestward to Montaña de Oro State Park, Fish and Wildlife has several of the stations.
Officers exchange the bags of mussels about every three months and send them off to the Marine Pollution Studies Laboratory at Moss Landing in Monterey Bay for analysis.
Over the decades, the only place any of those stations have detected trace amounts of metals — minute amounts of copper — have been in Spooner’s Cove at Montaña de Oro State Park.
So, where was the copper coming from?
Turns out, the copper may be leaching from bronze bearings from shipwrecks located near the cove that were used to transport alcohol during prohibition in the 1920s and early 1930s.
Gary Manninen of Atascadero told me a fascinating story about his father, Fred, who was born in 1905 in Ohio to parents who immigrated from Finland.
He moved to California and lived in a beautiful bohemian-style home by a large grove of cypress trees near the end of the present-day Coon Creek Trail in Montaña de Oro. Sadly, the house burned down in 1956.
During the Great Depression, jobs were as scarce as hens’ teeth, and he had to feed his family. He decided to transport Canadian whiskey from Spooner’s Cove where smugglers’ boats would come ashore at night.
You have free articles remaining.
The liquor would be moved from there to the Froom Ranch in western San Luis Obispo that served as a safe house.
“One of the Spooners’ sons was busted for importing opium into the cove around 1910,” historian Pete Kelly, who grew up in Avila Beach, told me. “That was not illegal, but not paying taxes on the product was.
“During prohibition, a lot of booze entered Spooner’s Cove, smuggled up Coon Creek and down Prefumo Canyon to San Luis Obispo using the old Spanish smuggling route,” Pete said.
According to Gary, his father and associates cut a rough trail that allowed a Ford Model-T to carry bottles of spirts through Coon Creek Canyon over the Irish Hills to the Froom Ranch.
The Irish Hills are rugged with deep canyons and steep rocky hillsides with dense vegetation; the difficulty of the journey was immense.
Gary told me his dad avoided the law by not traveling through See or Prefumo canyons but instead chose the most challenging path that led to the Froom Ranch.
When he reached the safe hose, they offloaded the boxes of whiskey, fed him dinner and paid him a $5 gold piece.
From that location, the liquor was distributed to speakeasies along El Camino Real.
John Madonna, who was born in San Luis Obispo and now owns Froom Ranch, told me he heard similar stories through local and family folklore.
I would like to thank Gary Manninen for that fantastic piece of Central Coast history, but also, more importantly, his service in the U.S. Army during the Tet Offensive in Vietnam in 1969.
* * *
I will give a presentation about climate change and what it means for our local weather at the Morro Bay Library from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. All are welcome, including families.