John Lindsey: Memorial Day traces back to Civil War

Memorial Day honors the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military and can trace its genesis to the days after the American Civil War.

Tragically, 625,000 Americans, or between 2 and 2.5% of the population of the divided nation, lost their lives during the Civil War years of 1861 to 1865.

To put that terrible loss of life in perspective, if the war were fought today, it would result in an unimaginable loss of approximately 8 million lives if 2.25% of our country's current population perished.

Why such a loss of life? Col. Joshua Chamberlain's speech to a group of exhausted deserters from his home state of Maine before the battle of Gettysburg in the oppressive heat of the summer of 1863 profoundly says it best:

"We are an army out to set other men free. America should be free ground, all of it, not divided by a line between slave states and free — all the way from here to the Pacific Ocean. No man has to bow. No man born to royalty. Here we judge you by what you do, not by who your father was. What we are fighting for, in the end, we're fighting for each other."

Needless to say, they followed him into battle.