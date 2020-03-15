John Lindsey: March rains may save water year

Miracle March of 1991 followed five years of below-normal rainfall throughout our state. California’s lakes and massive reservoirs were nearly empty.

The high-pressure ridge over California shifted, allowing the storm track to move over the state.

The skies opened that March, and a pair of storms dropped more than 2 inches of rain during the first week, more rain than almost anyone could hope for. Creeks that were bone-dry at the end of February started flowing again.

Storms kept marching through the Central Coast, and by mid-March the hills finally turned green and California poppies began to bloom.

An article by Larry Mauter said Rachel Parker, who lived near Morro Creek, was probably the one who coined the phrase “miracle rains” as she watched her steer munch grass growing with the late-season storms.

Her bovine had been subsisting on a flake of hay a day. To put that into perspective for you nonranching types like me, bales of hay naturally separate into layers called “flakes,” although their thickness may vary.

Depending on the type of hay, water content, and other factors, a flake usually weighs about 2 to 3 pounds but could range as high as 5 pounds.