John Lindsey: March rains lift area from drought to dry

That well-above-average rainfall in March dropped the drought level from D1 moderate drought to the D0 abnormally dry level, the lowest grade of drought, throughout the Central Coast.

I probably wouldn’t classify this month as a “Miracle March” like 1991, but perhaps a “Mimi Miracle March,” as the snowpack in the Sierra Nevada has significantly increased but still remains lower than average.

However, we are all grateful, especially our ranchers and farmers.

Looking forward, the northwesterly onshore winds of spring will return along the Central Coast.

Spring is a transition season in terms of weather conditions: not quite summer and not quite winter. At this time of the year, the Eastern Pacific high off the California coast strengthens and gradually shifts northward.

That condition frequently weakens cold fronts as they head down the California coastline, which diminishes the strength of the prefrontal southerly winds but tends to increase the postfrontal northwesterly winds.

The northwesterly winds of spring are further enhanced by the higher amount of sunlight as the days grow longer.