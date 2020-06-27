John Lindsey: Long-period waves move fast, strong

Longer-period waves, also called forecast forerunners, have periods of more than 25 seconds and wavelengths more than 2,000 feet. Some of those waves may have periods longer than 30 seconds.

Like a marathon, a few of the longer-period waves — the fastest runners — will pull ahead, leaving the bulk of the waves in the middle of the pack. The shorter-wavelength waves will fall behind.

So, the waves from last week’s storms will arrive along the Central Coast from the south on Tuesday into Wednesday, with an even more significant Southern Hemisphere swell event expected Thursday into the Fourth of July weekend.

That Southern Hemisphere swell will correspond with some of the highest astronomical tides of 2020 along the Central Coast, a pair of 6.6-footers Friday and Saturday evening, July 3 and 4.

Those high-energy swell trains, combined with the high tides, will create periods of high surf, severe surge and rip currents along our beaches, especially the southerly facing, like Avila Beach.

Surfer lore will tell you the highest waves come in the middle of the wave train. In the middle of the group, the wave crests and troughs are in phase with each other and add together for maximum height. That is the so-called seventh wave.