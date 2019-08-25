Without a doubt, satellites have revolutionized weather forecasting and significantly increased public safety.
It started in the post-World War II rocket age in 1946, when an American unmanned rocket equipped with a camera reached an altitude of 65 miles and recorded pictures of Earth’s clouds from space. Those were some of the first pictures taken of clouds from above the planet.
In 1957, Russia’s Sputnik orbited the Earth. As the Cold War fumed, the launch of Sputnik caused the United States to accelerate its space program, and the meteorological community benefited.
The first satellite dedicated solely to weather observations was launched in 1960. The TIROS-1, the first in a series of Television Infrared Observation Satellites, proved to be a massive success with meteorologists worldwide and led directly to the development of more sophisticated satellites, including geostationary satellites.
A geostationary satellite orbits the earth at 22,300 miles. At that height, the satellite appears to hover over a single point on the Earth’s surface.
The benefit of a geostationary orbit is that it allows the same reference point for cloud photos, which are looped to provide an estimated time of arrival of storm systems.
Much like TIROS-1 did in the ’60s, the first of a new class of weather satellite was launched into geostationary orbit from Cape Canaveral a little over 10 years ago that produced fundamental improvements in meteorological and oceanographic forecasting.
The new class was the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES, or Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-R, series of satellites.
Today we have a constellation of three of those fantastic sentries in the sky along the equator — GOES-East, stationed at 75.2 degrees west primarily watches the East Coast, while GOES-West has the best view of the West Coast at 137.2 degrees west.
Coverage from both of those birds overlaps much of Central and North America.
Stationed between the GOES-East and GOES-West at 105 degrees west is a GOES-14, which is in cold storage at 22,300 miles above the Earth but can be put into operation in case of a failure of either GOES-East or -West.
The satellites produce images that have four times the resolution than previous models were able to yield. In other words, it’s the difference between an X-ray and an MRI — it’s that good.
The pictures from the satellites reveal the jellyfishlike movement of the marine layer as it expands inland during the night and contracts to the ocean during the day.
You can clearly see the fierce beauty of Gulf of Alaska storms spinning counterclockwise like a whirlpool and occasionally the high-level clouds produced by the jet stream that carries those mid-latitude cyclones to California.
The city lights at night and the numerous square-shaped agricultural fields of the San Joaquin Valley are visible during the day.
They even have improved monitoring of space weather. You see these images by visiting the National Weather Service Forecast Office Los Angeles website at www.weather.gov/lox/.
More importantly, they send back information every 30 seconds versus the previous generation of satellites that sent back information every half hour.
That increased rate of data has allowed meteorologists to forecast life-threatening weather events like thunderstorms, tornadoes and hurricanes with greater accuracy and provide near real-time mapping of lightning activity.
* * *
The higher rates of data retrieval and new advanced imaging sensors placed on the GOES-R satellites have allowed Pacific Gas and Electric Co. to develop the Satellite Fire Detection and Alerting System.
The system is a state-of-the-science program that incorporates data from the GOES-R fleet, as well as three polar-orbiting satellites, and ground-based wildfire alert cameras to provide 24/7 advanced warning of potential new fire incidents.
The PG&E meteorology team, in collaboration with experts in satellite fire detection, led the development of the program, part of the company’s Community Wildfire Safety Program.
The system became fully operational in late June 2019 and is expected to provide an early, if not the first, indication of a wildfire.
In addition to improving real-time monitoring and intelligence capabilities, PG&E is taking other actions as part of the Community Wildfire Safety Program.
Those include putting in place new and enhanced safety measures and doing more over the long-term to strengthen the safety and resiliency of the electric grid to further reduce future wildfire risks.
More information can be found at www.pge.com/wildfiresafety.