“Pinniped,” according to the Marine Mammal Center located near the Marin Headlands, means “fin-“ or “flipper-footed” and refers to marine mammals that have front and rear flippers, a group that includes seals, sea lions and walruses.
Last Friday, I was operating one of Pacific Gas and Electric Co.'s marine monitoring vessels.
As we were leaving the Diablo Canyon Marina and heading toward open water, the entire west breakwater was covered with sea lions, a condition I had never seen before in that location since I started boat operating there in 1992.
High sea lion impulse events, where they gather in huge groups called herds, do happen from time to time in ports and harbors.
The herds can reach over 1,000 individuals and can cover entire docks, piers and even boats, but researchers aren't quite sure why they do it.
We do know that since 1972, when the Marine Mammal Protection Act became law, pinniped populations have dramatically grown, said Mike Harris, a sea otter biologist and senior environmental scientist with California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Another factor in the pinniped population rise is the number of available haul-out sites where they rest and give birth.
Hundreds of years ago, grizzly bears and wolves reduced the number of sites along the California coastline and forced pinnipeds to occupy offshore monuments, like islands, rocks and exposed reefs.
Along the California coastline, the most common types of pinnipeds are California sea lions, harbor seals and elephant seals.
How can you tell the difference between them?
Sea lions have rotatable rear flippers and long foreflippers, which means they can "walk" on land and even climb.
Just north of Diablo Canyon Power Plant is Lion Rock, a relatively large island that rises about 100 feet above sea level and is home to hundreds of sea lions and numerous cormorants and pelicans that flourish there.
On the top of Lion Rock, sea lions reside a hundred feet above the sea. Heard miles away, their piercing barks resonate.
Unlike harbor seals, sea lions have external ear flaps. They can live between 15 and 20 years in the wild, and males can weigh up to 1,000 pounds, while females are smaller and weigh an average of about 200 pounds.
Harbor seals look like sausages when hauled out on rocks.
Because they are relatively small compared with many other marine mammals, they need to rest and warm themselves in the air on exposed rocks or beaches. They cleverly use the turning tides to place themselves on top of wash rocks and reefs.
With unrotatable rear flippers, they can't walk or climb on tall rocks, boats or docks, but they move on land by galumphing — wriggling and rippling on their bellies in a bouncy-like motion.
They are not as loud as sea lions but have a vast diversity of sounds that include barks, grunts, growls and tonal honks that sound like something out of “Star Wars.” Under the ocean's surface, you can hear them roar.
They have big puppy-dog eyes and large whiskers but don't have external ears. In the water, they are graceful and highly curious; it’s a joy to scuba dive with them.
Scottish folklore refers to harbor seals as “selkies,” which legend says can turn human for a short time during the "seventh stream" or springtide.
However, we do know this: Male harbor seals can live for 20 to 25 years, while females can reach 35 years.
They all have distinctive markings and colors from nearly silver-white to grey to brownish-tan to black that allow marine biologists to track their comings and goings.
I have come to recognize a number of individual seals over the years at the Diablo Canyon Marina.
Elephant seals are enormous; males can reach over 5,000 pounds. Over my time at the power plant, I have seen them in the Diablo Canyon Marina, but their main haul-out location is along the San Simeon shoreline near Hearst Castle, where you can see them year-round.
One of the more fascinating facts about these pinnipeds is they can dive to over 5,000 feet and hold their breath for more than 100 minutes.
To learn more about these magnificent creatures and where to see them, visit Friends of the Elephant Seal at www.elephantseal.org/.
Safety tip: Remember, if you a seal behaving abnormally, keep your distance from the animal and call the Marine Mammal Center at 415-289-7325.