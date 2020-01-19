John Lindsey: Jet stream has flipped rainfall pattern

Inland, the Paso Robles Municipal Airport has reported 6.6 inches of precipitation, or 122% of average.

That’s due to a lack of the usual vast amounts of orographic enhancement, when clouds are pushed up the side of mountains into colder air with lower pressure where moisture more easily precipitates into rain.

Typically, by this time, the Santa Maria Public Airport would have recorded over 5.4 inches of precipitation. However, this season the weather station at the airport has recorded 5.1 inches, or 94% of average.

Cal Poly, the official home of climatology for San Luis Obispo, has seen about 7 inches of rain, or about 75% of average.

At the same time, SLOWeather.com in western San Luis Obispo reported 77% of average rainfall.

I mistakenly thought that with all the chilly air filtering in behind those cold fronts since late November, our air temperatures were well below normal through mid-January — at least that’s the way it seemed to me.

I was surprised that both Santa Maria and Paso Robles were nearly 2 degrees above average, and San Luis Obispo was about half a degree warmer than usual.

So, what will the rest of the winter and spring bring?