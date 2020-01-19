John Lindsey: Jet stream has flipped rainfall pattern

Since late November, the jet stream has primarily blown out of the Gulf of Alaska toward California, helping to carve out intense storms off the Pacific Northwest.
At our latitude, the jet stream, aka “the steering wind,” is typically a tubular ribbon of high-speed winds flowing in wavelike patterns for thousands of miles.
It usually blows from west to east some 15,000 to 40,000 feet up. It is often about 300 miles wide at its core and averages about 100 mph in winter and 50 mph in summer. But those speeds may rise to 250 mph or higher.
Those upper-level winds have steered a series of upper-level troughs and cold fronts toward the Central Coast, bringing periods of frigid air temperatures, low snow levels and much-needed rain.
The convective nature of the rain has produced relatively near-uniform amounts of rainfall throughout the Central Coast, from the beaches to inland, which is untypical.
So far this rain season, which runs from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020, rain gauges along the beaches and coastal valleys have recorded below-average rainfall. Still, locations farther inland have seen above-normal precipitation.
Rocky Butte near Hearst Castle has recorded 16.3 inches of rain this season, or about 85% of its normal.
Inland, the Paso Robles Municipal Airport has reported 6.6 inches of precipitation, or 122% of average.
That’s due to a lack of the usual vast amounts of orographic enhancement, when clouds are pushed up the side of mountains into colder air with lower pressure where moisture more easily precipitates into rain.
Typically, by this time, the Santa Maria Public Airport would have recorded over 5.4 inches of precipitation. However, this season the weather station at the airport has recorded 5.1 inches, or 94% of average.
Cal Poly, the official home of climatology for San Luis Obispo, has seen about 7 inches of rain, or about 75% of average.
At the same time, SLOWeather.com in western San Luis Obispo reported 77% of average rainfall.
I mistakenly thought that with all the chilly air filtering in behind those cold fronts since late November, our air temperatures were well below normal through mid-January — at least that’s the way it seemed to me.
I was surprised that both Santa Maria and Paso Robles were nearly 2 degrees above average, and San Luis Obispo was about half a degree warmer than usual.
So, what will the rest of the winter and spring bring?
Since fall, the federal Climate Prediction Center has continued to advertise the infamous neutral condition — known as “the Nothing” or “El Nada” — in the eastern Pacific will continue into spring 2020.
Unfortunately, the neutral condition typically produces lower-than-average winter rainfall during the year.
Another large-scale ocean water temperature cycle — the Pacific Decadal Oscillation, or PDO — will continue to shift to the cool phase, which can mean a higher chance of below-normal rainfall.
In addition to those oceanographic conditions that can cause lower-than-average precipitation for California, the October polar sea ice extent was the second smallest on record.
Current sea surface temperature anomalies are well above average as the lack of ice caused more solar energy to get absorbed by the Arctic Ocean.
The warmer air mass this winter over the Arctic is favored to produce blocking high pressure at times, which could disrupt the regular jet stream circulation.
Overall, warmer-than-average temperatures are forecast for much of California, and seasonal precipitation should be below average. Naturally, the snowpack should also be below average across the Sierra Nevada.
Precipitation for the Central Coast this winter is expected to range between 75% and 90% of normal.
According to NOAA and NASA’s global temperature data, 2019 was the second-hottest year on Earth since records began. Even more remarkable, 2019 wasn’t an El Niño year.
The 2010s was the warmest decade on record.
John Lindsey is Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.