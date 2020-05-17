John Lindsey: How to predict contrails over Central Coast

The data can be seen as a Skew T chart at http://weather.rap.ucar.edu/upper/vbg.gif.

The red line to the right is the air temperature in degrees Celsius, and the green line to the left is dew point, also in degrees Celsius. On the x-axis of the chart is altitude expressed in millibars.

The air (red) and dew point (green) lines start at the earth’s surface at 1,000 millibars, near sea level, and climb to 100 millibars or over 50,000 feet of altitude.

Commercial aircraft usually fly around 300 millibars or 30,000 feet. If the green line and red line are close to each other near that altitude, the air is near saturation and the air temperature is around minus-40 degrees, contrails will inevitably form and, depending upon the upper-level winds or wind shear, can last for hours.

By the way, rockets launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base near or after sunset can produce remarkable displays of contrails and pressure waves of ice crystals.

On Nov. 7, 2015, an unarmed Trident II ICBM was launched unannounced right after sunset from the USS Kentucky, an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, off the Southern California coast that gave a dramatic display seen as far away as Arizona, Nevada and even Utah.