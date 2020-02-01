John Lindsey: Groundhog Day will bring gale-force winds

Since nature never likes anything out of balance, a chilly and dense air mass from a 1,042-millibar Eastern Pacific high, centered about 800 miles to the northwest of Diablo Canyon, will rush in to fill the void.

Those who look at the surface charts know that tightly spaced isobars — lines of equal pressure — mean either strong, gale-, storm- or even hurricane-force winds. In other words, the closer together the isobars are, the stronger the wind speeds will be.

According to the Geostrophic Wind Scale at our latitude, that pressure gradient should produce nearly 50-knot, or fresh gale-force to strong gale-force, 39 to 54 mph, northwesterly winds, with gusts to 65 mph, on the Beaufort wind scale along our coastline.

The Geostrophic Wind Scale is a clear and concise measure that is used by sailors and landlubbers throughout the world.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The northwesterly sea and swell will reach 14 to 16 feet Sunday into Monday; overall, it will be “Victory at Sea” conditions.

The gale will allow plenty of frigid air to filter into San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, with high temperatures Monday and Tuesday only reaching the mid- to high 50s and low temperatures dropping to the upper 20s to low 30s in the inland areas and mid-30s in the coastal valleys.