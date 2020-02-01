John Lindsey: Groundhog Day will bring gale-force winds

This Sunday, the Super Bowl will be played in Miami, while in Pennsylvania, a hairy weather prophet named Punxsutawney Phil will emerge from his hole to predict how much longer winter will last.
Groundhog Day is celebrated on the Festival of Light, which marks the halfway point between the winter solstice and the spring equinox.
The hog has celebrated this holiday since 1886 in Gobbler's Knob in west-central Pennsylvania.
According to legend, if this husky rodent sees his shadow, winter will last six more weeks. If he doesn't see his shadow, spring will come early.
Unfortunately, like flipping a coin or spinning a roulette wheel, Phil is only accurate about half the time in foretelling the end of winter's chill.
However, the biggest story on Sunday along the Central Coast may be the northwesterly winds, and here is why: If the models and charts verify, this could be one of the most energetic northwesterly wind events in years, if not decades.
On Sunday, a cold front is forecast to break through the high-pressure ridge, which has produced the dry and relatively warm weather since mid-January. The front may not produce any rain, but it will generate fierce winds.
As the Groundhog Day's cold front moves southeastward through the Central Coast, it will create an area of low pressure to the south as it reaches Point Conception by the afternoon, creating a 4-millibar pressure field between Big Sur and Point Sal.
Since nature never likes anything out of balance, a chilly and dense air mass from a 1,042-millibar Eastern Pacific high, centered about 800 miles to the northwest of Diablo Canyon, will rush in to fill the void.
Those who look at the surface charts know that tightly spaced isobars — lines of equal pressure — mean either strong, gale-, storm- or even hurricane-force winds. In other words, the closer together the isobars are, the stronger the wind speeds will be.
According to the Geostrophic Wind Scale at our latitude, that pressure gradient should produce nearly 50-knot, or fresh gale-force to strong gale-force, 39 to 54 mph, northwesterly winds, with gusts to 65 mph, on the Beaufort wind scale along our coastline.
The Geostrophic Wind Scale is a clear and concise measure that is used by sailors and landlubbers throughout the world.
The northwesterly sea and swell will reach 14 to 16 feet Sunday into Monday; overall, it will be “Victory at Sea” conditions.
The gale will allow plenty of frigid air to filter into San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, with high temperatures Monday and Tuesday only reaching the mid- to high 50s and low temperatures dropping to the upper 20s to low 30s in the inland areas and mid-30s in the coastal valleys.
To make it feel even colder, as the northwesterly winds blow parallel to our coastline, the friction of the wind will cause ocean surface water to move. Because of the Coriolis Effect, the surface water will flow to the right, or offshore.
That, in turn, causes upwelling along the coast as cold, clear and nutrient-rich water rises from the ocean's depths to the surface along the immediate shoreline to replace the shallow water that is pushed out to sea.
Seawater temperatures, therefore, will drop from 55 to 57 degrees down to 49 to 52 degrees by Monday.
The winds also will produce blowing sand near the beaches, resulting in reduced visibility. Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles, and the winds may also topple trees that can fall into powerlines, causing electrical outages.
There are many ways to prepare and keep safe during a wind storm. Assume all downed power lines are energized and dangerous. Stay away from the lines and keep others away from them.
Call 911 immediately to report the location of a downed line. After reporting it, call Pacific Gas and Electric Co. toll-free at 800-743-5000 to inform the company.
Prepare for power outages. Take steps now to stay safe in the event of a power outage by keeping a battery-operated flashlight and radio within easy reach, ensuring those items are always accessible and that your batteries are fresh.
Listen for updates on storm conditions and power outages.
Use safer, LED candles. Wax candles are not recommended.
Plan for another way to communicate. Don't depend on a phone that requires electricity. Keep a standard handset or mobile phone ready as a backup.
Store water-filled plastic containers in your freezer. You can use them as blocks of ice in the refrigerator as well as the freezer to prevent food from spoiling.
Discover other storm safety tips at www.pge.com.
John Lindsey is Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.