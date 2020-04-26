John Lindsey: Coronavirus pandemic has led to clearer skies worldwide

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As humans, most of us feel vulnerable to the coronavirus. The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting countries and industries worldwide and is having many local impacts.

People are rightfully concerned about the health and safety of their family and friends, the education of their children and their finances as more businesses temporarily close.

My heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones and their livelihoods.

There are a few silver linings associated with this dreadful situation. With considerably fewer vehicles on the roads, less aircraft in the sky and reduced industrial activity, air pollution has been significantly reduced throughout the world, especially in large urban areas.

It was reported that in early April, residents of the ancient city of Jalandhar in the north Indian state of Punjab were able to see the snow-capped Himalayan mountain range, more than 100 miles away. That is something residents there have not been able to do for more than 40 years.

In Europe, London has seen air pollution cut nearly in half, according to its air quality monitoring networks.

Some of the most extreme improvements in air quality occurred in countries that first imposed lockdowns, like Italy, France and Spain.