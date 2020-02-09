John Lindsey: Central Coast still dry, but not yet abnormally so

In the heart of our rainfall season, the European Model and NOAA's Global Forecast System are indicating mostly dry weather will continue through next week. It's rare to have a parched February, but it has occurred; 2014, 1996 and 1958 were mostly dry throughout the Central Coast.
The lack of rainfall has driven about a third of California into the D0, abnormally dry, category, based on the U.S. Drought Monitor scale.
Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties are still not in the D0 category, but if we don't get rain soon, the Central Coast may find itself there.
On a positive note, the long-range models do advertise the possibility of some rain starting after Valentine's Day.
Of course, March can also produce massive amounts of rain, as evidenced by our Miracle March in 1991 and the floods of 1995.
Speaking of Valentine's Day, it's right around the corner. While many of us take this time to dote on that special someone in our lives, I like to take a moment to think about water.
That isn't just because I'm a marine meteorologist; it is because, for the last several years, I've spent my Valentine's Day morning helping raise funds and awareness of the global water crisis.
And there is a crisis.
As of today, more than 785 million people live without access to clean water; that is almost one in every 10 people worldwide. Unfortunately, women and children typically bear the brunt of the water burden.
In regions that don't have clean water, women, on average, walk nearly 4 miles each day, hauling about 40 pounds of water.
The time wasted collecting water is time that could be spent caring for family, working or improving each one’s quality of life. Children are affected even more.
Frequently, collected water is contaminated with diseases that cause illness and even death to those who are most vulnerable — children.
Persistent illness caused by dirty water keeps children from attending school. In other words, it’s a vicious cycle.
But change is possible, even with the global water crisis. Between 1990 and 2015, the United Nations reported 2.6 billion people gained access to improved water sources.
Such organizations as Water.org and Lifewater International work tirelessly to improve the lives of those who lack access to clean, drinkable water.
So, back to my Valentine's Day routine.
Cannon, a local engineering company, started a charitable campaign it calls Well Worth It.
Since 2010, with the help of our community, the campaign has raised over $140,000 to fund water wells in developing countries through fundraisers and awareness initiatives.
One of the company’s fundraisers includes a Valentine's Pancake Breakfast, and I've been a proud "flapjack flipper" for this event since 2017.
I will again be with the spatula from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, at Cannon's office, 1050 Southwood Drive, San Luis Obispo.
You can be part of the change. To participate in the Well Worth It Valentine’s Pancake Breakfast or learn more, visit https://cannoncorp.us/well-worth-it-pancake-breakfast/.
John Lindsey is Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.