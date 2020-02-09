John Lindsey: Central Coast still dry, but not yet abnormally so

In the heart of our rainfall season, the European Model and NOAA's Global Forecast System are indicating mostly dry weather will continue through next week. It's rare to have a parched February, but it has occurred; 2014, 1996 and 1958 were mostly dry throughout the Central Coast.

The lack of rainfall has driven about a third of California into the D0, abnormally dry, category, based on the U.S. Drought Monitor scale.

Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties are still not in the D0 category, but if we don't get rain soon, the Central Coast may find itself there.

On a positive note, the long-range models do advertise the possibility of some rain starting after Valentine's Day.

Of course, March can also produce massive amounts of rain, as evidenced by our Miracle March in 1991 and the floods of 1995.

Speaking of Valentine's Day, it's right around the corner. While many of us take this time to dote on that special someone in our lives, I like to take a moment to think about water.

That isn't just because I'm a marine meteorologist; it is because, for the last several years, I've spent my Valentine's Day morning helping raise funds and awareness of the global water crisis.