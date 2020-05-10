John Lindsey: Brandt’s cormorants thriving on Pecho Coast

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Brandt's cormorants are nesting by the hundreds along the rugged cliffs and broad coastal terraces of the Pecho Coast — the coastline that stretches from Point San Luis where the lighthouse is located northwestward to Islay Creek in Montaña de Oro State Park-near Point Buchon.

That point of land takes its name from the Spanish word for “goiter.” At the time of the Spanish arrival, the Chumash chief had an enormous goiter on his neck and was nicknamed El Buchon.

Brandt's cormorants fly above, float upon and swim below the Pacific Ocean. In fact, after watching them below the surface while scuba diving, I think they fly better under the water than above.

Like the kelp beds, they thrive on the boundary between the land and the ocean and are never found inland or rarely more than 10 miles out to sea.

If you ever have the chance to hold one, they have cobalt-blue eyes and manage to keep their head on a flat plane even as their bodies move up and down.

They typically fish in large flocks that act as one, rapidly tracking team that dives below or on the flank of relatively small schooling fish like silver smelt, Pacific herring, hake, and sardines or Northern anchovies.