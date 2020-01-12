John Lindsey: Ball lightning remains a mystery

For many years, I served as a naval air crewman on a P-3 Orion. The P-3 is a large four-engine turboprop maritime patrol aircraft that typically locates and tracks submarines and ships over vast expansions of the world's oceans.
A P-3 is easily distinguished by its distinctive tail stinger, or “MAD Boom,” used for magnetic anomaly detection.
A fellow P-3 air crewman told me a story about a lightning bolt that struck the aircraft's tail while over the Atlantic Ocean.
Immediately afterward, the crew watched a yellow-luminous fuzzy-surface rotating sphere about the size of a volleyball bounce inside the plane along the isle as it traveled toward the nose and cockpit of the Orion.
As it bounced along the deck, little balls of light shot from it as it passed the different aircrew stations — observer, ordnance, acoustic and radar operators.
After it passed the navigator and tactical officers' seats and just before it entered the flight station, it exited through the floor without causing any damage.
This phenomenon was probably “ball lightning,” and it has been well-documented and described by people over thousands of years. In fact, it has been seen by about 5% of the population.
Overall, ball lighting, sometimes called “globe lightning,” occurs during thunderstorms and typically appears simultaneously with a cloud-to-ground lightning strike.
Its size can range from less than 1 inch to over 3 feet in diameter and usually moves parallel to the Earth but can also travel vertically or remain nearly still.
The balls range in color, but yellow is the most-observed. They can last from 1 second to over a minute and disappear either silently or with an explosion.
Up till this day, no one knows for sure what ball or globe lightning is. In fact, some scientists believed it was a hallucination caused by the strong magnetic fields during lightning bolt discharges to the ground.
Scientists continue to struggle to explain the puzzling plasma balls.
In a March 2019 article in National Geographic, Christina Nunez wrote, “In 2006 researchers at Israel’s University of Tel Aviv created a laboratory version of ball lightning using a microwave beam. In 2018 quantum physicists demonstrated a synthetic, knotted magnetic field that mirrors and possibly helps explain ball lightning.”
Other phenomena associated with thunderstorms can be explained.
For example, St. Elmo’s Fire. That is corona discharge that often occurs before a lightning storm strikes when masts of ships and the wingtips, antennae, pitot tubes and edges of propellers on aircraft are illuminated by a haunting bluish-white halo, with brush-like sparks of electricity discharging into the night sky.
However, other phenomena associated with thunderstorms cannot be explained, like red sprites — faint but vast flashes that only last a few thousandths of a second and extend into the thermosphere, which starts at approximately 56 miles above our planet and extends to the edge of the atmosphere.
Like ball lightning, sprites are still mysterious.
John Lindsey is Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.