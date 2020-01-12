John Lindsey: Ball lightning remains a mystery

For many years, I served as a naval air crewman on a P-3 Orion. The P-3 is a large four-engine turboprop maritime patrol aircraft that typically locates and tracks submarines and ships over vast expansions of the world's oceans.

A P-3 is easily distinguished by its distinctive tail stinger, or “MAD Boom,” used for magnetic anomaly detection.

A fellow P-3 air crewman told me a story about a lightning bolt that struck the aircraft's tail while over the Atlantic Ocean.

Immediately afterward, the crew watched a yellow-luminous fuzzy-surface rotating sphere about the size of a volleyball bounce inside the plane along the isle as it traveled toward the nose and cockpit of the Orion.

As it bounced along the deck, little balls of light shot from it as it passed the different aircrew stations — observer, ordnance, acoustic and radar operators.

After it passed the navigator and tactical officers' seats and just before it entered the flight station, it exited through the floor without causing any damage.

This phenomenon was probably “ball lightning,” and it has been well-documented and described by people over thousands of years. In fact, it has been seen by about 5% of the population.