The arrival of the autumnal equinox — the beginning of fall — will occur Monday at 1:50 a.m. local time when the sun will be directly over the equator.
We will lose the greatest amount of daylight of the year Monday, about three minutes at our latitude.
As we head toward winter, the Earth will move closer to the sun, because our orbit is not perfectly round, but slightly oval-shaped. Earth will reach perihelion, when the whole planet comes closest to the sun, on Jan. 4, 2020, around midnight local time.
Aphelion, when Earth is farthest from the sun, will happen on July 4, 2020, or about a 3 million-mile difference between perihelion and aphelion.
That condition helps make the northern hemisphere's winters and summers kinder than those of the southern hemisphere.
Not only is the autumnal equinox near the peak of the hurricane season, but the equatorial regions are now absorbing much more of the sun's energy as the Arctic Circle moves toward the winter solstice and perpetual darkness on Dec. 21, the longest night of the year.
Nature never likes anything out of balance, and soon massive mid-latitude cyclones, many times larger in size than hurricanes, will begin to develop in the vast expanse of the North Pacific in an attempt to equalize the atmospheric temperature differentials between the equatorial belt and the northern latitudes.
As these mid-latitude Pacific storms develop, will the upper-level westerly winds of the jet stream primarily travel a direct path across the Pacific and bring rain to California, or will those winds shift farther northward and carry the tempests into the Pacific Northwest?
The answer to that question will help determine if it will be a dry or wet year.
Depending on the strength of the low-pressure systems, a dry year historically will experience between one and four storms, while a wet year will encounter between five and nine or even more significant rainfall events.
However, just one big atmospheric river event can alter that statement.
According to the Climate Prediction Center, the infamous neutral condition — "El Nothing" or "El Nada" — will continue into winter.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration uses Niño 3.4, an area of sea-surface temperatures in a central equatorial region of the Pacific Ocean, as the standard for classifying El Niño — warmer-than-normal sea-surface temperatures — and La Niña — cooler-than-normal sea-surface temperatures — events.
The classification of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation, often called ENSO, or El Niño, La Niña or neutral conditions, historically has had a bearing on the amount of rainfall California will receive.
Typically, the higher the classification of the El Niño event, the more rain it will create.
On the other hand, La Niña events tend to produce less precipitation as the upper-level winds shift farther northward.
Unfortunately, the neutral condition, combined with another large-scale ocean water temperature cycle, may produce lower-than-average winter rainfall this year.
The other large-scale ocean water temperature cycle is the Pacific Decadal Oscillation, or PDO, which can increase or decrease the ENSO effect. The PDO is found primarily in the North Pacific.
The phases of the PDO are called warm phases or cool phases. Unlike ENSO, which focuses on the sea-surface temperature in the central equatorial region of the Pacific, the PDO is classified by seawater temperatures throughout the northern Pacific Ocean.
The models are indicating that it will continue to shift to the cool phase, which means a higher chance of below-normal rainfall.
Another wildcard is the marine heatwave, or "The Blob," that is currently stretched across much of the northern Pacific.
So far, seawater temperatures at the ocean's surface are as much as 6 degrees warmer than usual.
Along the immediate coastline of Central California, seawater temperatures are running slightly below normal due to higher amounts of upwelling; however, the Northern California coastline is experiencing above normal seawater temperatures.
Some scientists hypothesized that the "The Blob, Part One," which started in 2014, may have contributed to one of the worst droughts in California's history.
What these warmer-than-average seawater temperatures will do is increase the amount of water vapor the atmosphere can hold and the chance of more intense atmospheric rivers if they develop.
Those rivers in the sky can stretch for thousands of miles across the world's oceans, but they are only a few hundred miles wide.
They can draw vast amounts of water vapor into narrow bands ahead of cold fronts and transport ridiculous amounts of water across vast expanses. In fact, they can carry more fresh water than the Amazon River.
Along the West Coast, they are informally called the "Pineapple Express," a subset of an atmospheric river event that originates in the tropical waters near Hawaii; hence the pineapples. In the past, meteorologists simply referred to them as "the hose."
With that said, the predictions of ENSO conditions are often wrong. However, if the current models verify, we could see lower-than-average amounts of rainfall in California this winter, but only time will tell the story.
