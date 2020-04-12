John Lindsey: April rain already tops month's average

Meteorologists determine the thickness of the atmosphere by analyzing 500-millibar upper-level charts measured in decameters, abbreviated dm, that show how low or high the pressure is 3 to 4 miles above the Earth's surface.

The lower the 500-millibar line, the colder or stormier it could be. The higher the 500-millibar line, the thicker the atmosphere and the warmer it will be.

In summer, anything above 580 dm will usually result in hot temperatures; if near 600 dm, they’ll be record-breaking.

Along the Central Coast, readings below 565 dm in April, can produce unsettled weather.

Like a cold front at the Earth's surface, upper-level troughs can extend for hundreds of miles across the sky.

An upper-level low, also known as a cold-core low, is like a surface cyclone, but most of its energy is located farther upward in the atmosphere.

In other words, those storms are stronger aloft than at the Earth's surface. That's one reason we didn't see any significant swells along our coastline, despite all the rain.

Upper-level lows often contain an isolated pool of cold air at their core, with temperatures at our latitude reaching 30, 40 and even 50 degrees Fahrenheit below zero.