Healthy communities – those that provide opportunities for residents to live well, find gainful employment, recreate together, and pursue our individual dreams – do not just happen. They are the result of choices made by residents and by our chosen leaders.

Some of those choices we make collectively, like when the City of Santa Maria renewed Measure U a few years ago, or when Santa Barbara County approved Measure A almost 15 years ago.

Those we select to be our representatives make other choices on our behalf.  Every two years, we get the chance to return or replace at least some of our elected representatives on the various decision-making bodies that affect our communities.   

Glenn Morris is the President and CEO of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.  Learn more about the work of the Chamber on their website, https://santamaria.com/.

