Healthy communities – those that provide opportunities for residents to live well, find gainful employment, recreate together, and pursue our individual dreams – do not just happen. They are the result of choices made by residents and by our chosen leaders.
Those we select to be our representatives make other choices on our behalf. Every two years, we get the chance to return or replace at least some of our elected representatives on the various decision-making bodies that affect our communities.
Every election matters, but due to timing or other reasons, some seem to matter a little more. The election underway now is one of those opportunities that may prove uniquely consequential.
Voters in our community will choose among candidates for the Santa Maria City Council, our school boards, the Airport District board, and of course to represent us in Sacramento and Washington D.C. among others.
Each of these leaders will join their colleagues to make decisions now that will affect our communities for decades to come. By way of example, let me highlight just two of these boards and the kinds of decisions coming before them in the near future.
The City of Santa Maria has two seats on its City Council up for election and, due to the retirement of a long-serving member, at least one member of the Council will be new. Key among the decisions before the Council over the next two years will be the development and adoption of the City’s General Plan, which will set the direction and policies that will govern the when, where, and how our city grows over the next 20-plus years.
The Plan will influence the housing that is built, how many parks we have, whether conditions exist that allow businesses to grow and create jobs, and the kinds of amenities we invest in as a community.
A second, related set of decisions facing the City Council over the next two years will be the re-development of the downtown core. Additionally, the Council will continue to make decisions that affect the quantity and quality of our water, the size and professionalism of our public safety systems, and many other issues that will have impacts for decades.
Making good choices for who joins the council now is important not just today, but for years to come.
The second example is the Santa Maria Public Airport District, an agency that many may not have paid much attention to in the past. Again, two of the five seats on the District board are up for election this year.
Additionally, the Airport is nearing completion of a plan that will open up development opportunity on land surrounding the Airport, land that could attract new business to our community – creating high wage jobs for our families and neighbors.
The potential for significant impact also exists in the elections for school boards, the local college board, other special district boards, the state legislature and our congressional representatives. Each, in their sphere of influence, will face decisions now that can make it either easier or harder for us to thrive. Individually, we will agree with some of their choices and disagree with others.
Make the effort to learn who is running in the races you can vote on. Do your homework and choose candidates who will not only represent your personal preferences, but who will make the best choices for our community's long-term vitality.
Communities need leaders – choose wisely!
Glenn Morris is the President and CEO of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. Learn more about the work of the Chamber on their website, https://santamaria.com/.