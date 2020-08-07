Colorful car caravan encourages 2020 census response in Santa Maria

Decked out in signs and balloons with horns honking, 12 vehicles driven by city leaders and community organizers rolled through northeast Santa Maria on Friday to raise awareness about the 2020 census.
City leaders, in partnership with the U.S. Census Bureau, organized the car caravan with the hopes of increasing census response in that area of the city, where factors including low high school graduation rates, limited English-speaking households and crowded renter units make residents hard to reach, according to city officials.
During the census, which is conducted every 10 years to determine congressional representatives and billions in federal funding allocations, a complete count is essential to ensuring sufficient funding to support all residents, according to county officials.
At 10 a.m. Friday, approximately 20 individuals gathered outside Foursquare Church on Curryer Street to decorate their cars, with signs in both English and Spanish reading "Cuenta conmigo" and "2020 census, it's our civic duty!"
City spokesman Mark van de Kamp gathered participants, including Santa Maria city council members Mike Cordero and Gloria Soto and members of the Santa Barbara County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee, as they prepared to set out on their route, reminding them of the importance of sharing the message.
"These are the areas that unfortunately have the lowest response so far, but I'm sure that will change overnight and in the next few months," van de Kamp said.
Members of Hancock College, Mixteco Indigena Organizing Project (MICOP), Planned Parenthood Central Coast, the office of Congressman Salud Carbajal and Foursquare Church also joined the caravan, advocating for all community members to make sure they are counted.
MICOP leaders shared on their Facebook page about the importance of completing the census for persons both undocumented and documented, despite actions taken by the Trump administration to remove undocumented individuals from the census count.
Although the census inquires about citizenship status, census officials have confirmed that personal information gathered is never shared with the government.
"MICOP continues to work to ensure our communities are counted in the census. The census is important, safe, and easy. There are only nine questions, and it takes 10 minutes to complete," said Victor Espinosa, MICOP census director.
The caravan followed a large square route, traveling along Alvin Avenue, North Miller Street, East Morrison Avenue and South Blosser Road, also crossing onto Railroad Avenue and East Main Street.
Vehicles in the caravan remained fairly close together, sometimes being separated by traffic lights.
The census can be completed until Sept. 30, with the option to complete it online at my2020census.gov.
