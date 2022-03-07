Tax season offers a unique volunteer opportunity to Central Coast college students looking for accounting experience and a way to give back to the community.
As part of the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, students from Cal Poly and Hancock College, among other volunteers, spend their Saturdays helping complete tax returns for people who fall into the low-income bracket, have disabilities or are limited by their English.
“If you mess up on your homework that’s one thing, but these are people’s real taxes,” said Anain Gaytan, a senior at Cal Poly. “It’s such a responsibility.”
In conjunction with the United Way, over 50 accounting students from Cal Poly volunteered this year and were assigned to several locations throughout the Central Coast. In Santa Maria, the program is hosted at Hancock College, who had several of their students volunteer.
"This has been my senior project at Cal Poly, and I think for any young student that has an interest in taxes or accounting it's a great way to learn a lot and help out the community," Ben Furdek said.
The process begins in January, when students and volunteers spend a combined 27 hours learning about tax law and software through Hancock's Community Education program. They then spend more than 40 hours throughout tax season helping complete and file taxes.
From 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. most Saturdays, the service provides both basic and advanced tax preparation in English and Spanish. According to Cary Gray, who oversees the program at Hancock, there were over 100 community members who were helped on on Feb. 12, the first weekend of this year's program.
“I come from a low-income family and I remember my parents paying up to $200 for a simple return,” Gaytan said. “It’s such a great program, and is so rewarding. I feel like more people should know about it.”
Jan Peters, of Santa Maria, is in her ninth consecutive year volunteering with the United Way. Much like many of the current students, she had her first experience with VITA in the '90s when she was an accounting student at Cal Poly. According to Peters, it’s nice to see young people getting involved.
“I enjoy helping the community during this anxious time,” she said. “For students, it’s such a great way for them to grow their interests and get experience.”
According to Gray, who has been working with the program for 15 years, the Hancock location has helped nearly 400 community members so far this tax season. Those residents have received more than $800,000 in refunds and credits, she added.
VITA was created by the IRS in 1969, and is aimed at combating questionable tax preparers taking advantage of vulnerable populations. Cal Poly hosted its first VITA clinic in 1972.
To find out if you are eligible or to schedule an appointment, visit myfreetaxes.org. Walk-ins are welcome based on availability.