Snow dusts Figueroa Mountain and surrounding ridges in this undated photo. Rain expected this week along with unusually cold weather could again paint the Santa Ynez Mountains and the foothills around Cuyama Valley white, forecasters said. 

 John Lindsey, Contributor

Meteorologists warned the public to batten down the hatches, dig out their umbrellas and bundle up for a set of storm systems expected to start rolling in Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

“A very complex storm event is on our doorstep with many significant impacts expected in the next few days, some not experienced in decades,” said a forecaster with the National Weather Service Office in Oxnard.

Temperatures are expected to be 10 to 20 degrees below average for this time of year.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

