Cold and wet weather will return to the Central Coast this week, bringing rain but posing little threat to the county's recent burn areas.
A storm system and cold front are expected to make their way over San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties by Wednesday afternoon, bringing up to 2 inches of rain in most areas, according to the National Weather Service. Meteorologist Mike Wofford called it "an above-average rain event," noting that a half-inch of precipitation is average for seasonal rain events but stopped short of characterizing the two-day storm system as severe.
Light showers are expected throughout the region Wednesday afternoon, increasing until rainfall rates peak overnight at 0.33-inch per hour. Scattered showers will follow Thursday as the system makes its way south over Ventura and Los Angeles counties.
Below-average temperatures are expected for northern Santa Barbara County cities, with daytime highs in the low to mid 60s possible in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Ynez. Overnight lows are expected in the low to mid 40s.
Three inches of precipitation are possible in the Santa Ynez Mountains and other area foothills, but Santa Barbara County Emergency Management officials said Tuesday the rain should not exceed rainfall intensities required to trigger debris flows in the Alamo, Whittier or Thomas fire burn areas. Wofford said rainfall is expected to peak at or below 0.5-inch per hour; mud and water will likely flow down debris basins during the storm and the risk of larger debris flow is "not a zero chance" if conditions worsen.
Dry but cool weather is expected to continue Friday, with highs remaining in the 60s. Friday night lows in Santa Maria and Santa Ynez are projected near the low 40s, while low 50s are possible in Lompoc. A "faster and weaker" system will pass overhead Saturday, Wofford said, bringing between a quarter- and half-inch of rain to most areas.
Though the extent of relief is uncertain, this week's rainfall — the second major rain event since the 2019 water year began Sept. 1 — will alleviate some of the county's record drought conditions.
The county has received only 35 percent of normal rainfall to date, according to measurements collected by the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department. At 30.4 percent of capacity, Cachuma Lake sits lower than it did when the drought was first declared. It has lost more than 1,000 acre feet of water over the last 30 days, and 4,414 acre feet since Sept. 1.
The smaller Gibraltar and Jameson reservoirs sit at less than two-thirds full, while a measurement of the 194,971 acre-foot Twitchell Reservoir, which recharges the groundwater under the city of Santa Maria, is not listed.