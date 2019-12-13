Noncombat veterans who served during the Cold War were honored Friday with a newly dedicated plaque during the 18th annual Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial ceremony.
The ceremony was held outside the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, where the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and the city of Santa Maria built a monument to honor the 113 area veterans who died fighting for the United States between World War I and the ongoing War on Terror.
Friday’s ceremony marked the unveiling of a new plaque to honor veterans who served during the Cold War, a period of intense geopolitical tension between the United States and the former Soviet Union that lasted over 40 years.
Santa Barbara County 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, whose office helps organize the annual Stand Down event for the county’s veterans, said those who served in the Cold War have not received the recognition they are due.
“[The Cold War] was labeled ‘cold’ because neither side let the tensions boil over into a declared state of war. But the label ‘cold’ could also be used to describe the Department of Defense’s handling of the men and women who risked their lives defending their country during this time,” he said.
Lavagnino noted the Department of Defense has opposed five separate bills in Congress to authorize a Cold War service medal over the past couple decades.
“Have we forgotten about the sacrifices made by our men and women as they stared down Armageddon?” he asked.
Dave Cross, who helped establish the Freedom Monument in 2001, said the perseverance and dedicated service of those willing to put their lives on the line during the Cold War led to the collapse of the Soviet Union.
“This period of history was characterized by world tension and measures just short of open warfare,” he said.
Robert Hatch, a highly decorated Vietnam War veteran and the chairman of the Chamber of Commerce’s military affairs committee, served as the event’s keynote speaker.
Hatch ended his remarks by giving Cross, an Army Morse code operator in Europe in the late 1970s, a Cold War service medal.
“The United States of America has not seen fit to honor the Cold Warrior,” he said. “What I have today is something for Dave [Cross] — it’s a commemoration of the service he provided during the Cold War. I want him and the rest of the Cold Warriors to never forget we appreciate your service.
“If the country isn’t going to do something for our Cold War veterans, by God, we’re going to,” Hatch said.
Mayor Alice Patino, the daughter of a decorated World War II and Korean War veteran, said it was important to remember those who were willing to risk all for their country.
“Throughout our nation’s history, America has been blessed with soldiers who were ready to risk all to defend a way of life,” she said. “Our nation owes a great debt to its veterans, whose service to the country spans every decade, every year, every day of America’s existence.”