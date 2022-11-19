This week will resemble last week's weather as a ridge of high pressure remains firmly anchored over the Great Basin. This area of high pressure will create gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning, cool and crisp mornings, mild afternoons, and dry conditions through the Thanksgiving Day weekend.
However, a significant change in the weather pattern will develop the following week into the first part of December.
A 1,044 millibar high over the Great Basin will produce moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) and, at times, gusty Santa Lucia winds during the night and morning, shifting out of the northwest during the afternoon. These winds will keep the marine layer out to sea.
Overnight lows will drop to the high-30s to low-40s throughout the Central Coast, daytime highs will range from the mid-60s at the beaches, the mid to high-60s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc), and the low-70s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez).
Daytime temperatures will gradually warm through the Thanksgiving Day Weekend, with most Central Coast locations reaching the low to mid-70s under mostly clear and dry skies.
The area of high pressure over the Great Basin is expected to weaken and move eastward. At the same time, the storm track across the Pacific Ocean is forecast to take a more southward path into California on Nov. 28 and 29 with the promise of light to gentle rain.
A stronger storm is expected during the first week of December with gusty southerly winds and periods of moderate to heavy rain.
Seawater temperatures will range between 53 and 55 degrees through Tuesday, increasing to 54 to 57 degrees on Wednesday into Friday.
Saturday’s 4- to 4-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 7- to 12-second period) will remain at this level through Sunday, decreasing to 3 to 5 feet (with an 8- to 14-second period) on Monday into Tuesday.
A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 7- to 17-second period) will arrive along our coastline on Wednesday and remain at this height but with a gradually shorter period through Friday.
This Date in Weather History (Nov. 19):
1921 - The Columbia Gorge ice storm finally came to an end. In Oregon, 54 inches of snow, sleet and glaze blocked the Columbia River Highway at the Dalles. Apart from traffic on the river itself, all transportation between Walla Walla, WA and Portland, OR came to a halt. Nine trains were stopped as railroads were blocked for several days. (David Ludlum)
2014 - A cold front extending along the California coastline will gradually move eastward toward the Central Coast. This system is currently producing moderate to fresh (13- to 24-mph) southerly winds and a few scattered light rain showers this morning. The frequency of rain showers will increase this afternoon as the cold front moves over San Luis Obispo County.
2015 - The PG&E Black Butte weather station on the Cuesta Ridge reported Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds of 31 mph sustained with gusts to 43 mph this morning.
John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.