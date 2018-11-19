Rain is expected to return to the Santa Maria Valley this week as a cold front approaches the Central Coast.
There will be a slight chance of rain Tuesday night, said Keily Delerme, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “There’s a cold front that will be moving across the area, giving us the chance of rain.”
On Wednesday, the weather service forecasts an 80-percent chance of rain and a 30-percent chance of rain on Thursday. Rainfall totals during the week are expected to be somewhere between a quarter- and half-inch of rain, Delerme said.
The rain during this storm system is expected to be light and moderate. The National Weather Service estimates the showers will be in the 0.2- to 0.33-inch-per-hour range, with possible brief periods of rainfall around 0.4 inches per hour.
Delerme said more rain could be expected in the coming days. “It’s pretty typical around this time of the year, because we get cold fronts and that brings us rain,” she explained.
While debris and mudflows remain unlikely, residents near recent burn areas should be cautious and on the lookout for changing conditions. “There’s a very small chance of debris and mudflows in recent burn areas, in particular along Highway 1,” Delerme said.
On Monday, the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management said the 0.4-inch-per-hour rate of rainfall was below the threshold that could cause debris flows in and around recent burn areas in the county. County officials said they will continue to monitor the weather in the event the situation changes
Clouds and overcast weather are expected through Friday, and high temperatures in the Santa Maria region are forecast to be in the mid-60s, Delerme said.
The skies are forecast to clear up Saturday and Sunday, and high temperatures will be around 70 degrees. Lows will remain in the low 50s all week.