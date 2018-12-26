Stand-up comedian, film star and musician Sinbad will be the featured entertainment at the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business 28th Anniversary Extravaganza set for Saturday, April 27.
COLAB of Santa Barbara County is now taking reservations for the event at Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez that’s expected to sell out rapidly, said Andy Caldwell, executive director of the organization.
In addition to Sinbad’s comedy show, the event will include an open bar and a steak dinner.
Tickets at $300 per individual or $1,300 for a table of 10 can be reserved by mail at COLAB, P.O. Box 7523, Santa Maria, CA 93456 or online at www.colabsbc.org by clicking on the “COLAB Events” tab.
Originally formed in 1991, COLAB is dedicated to curbing the growth of county government, easing the regulatory climate and improving the economy.
The organization has about 1,300 members and is governed by a board of directors made up of representatives from public safety unions, flower, grape and vegetable growers, cattle ranchers, the insurance, medicine, real estate, development, manufacturing and oil and gas industries, taxpayers and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.