Daniel Albert Covarrubias shows up at The Gathering at My Place Coffee Shop on a regular basis for a free hot meal and a place to sit down and enjoy a cup of coffee.
“Here in Santa Maria they’ve really helped me out a lot with being out on the street homeless. It gives me a more human experience compared to the street now that I am in a recovery house right now,” said Covarrubias, sitting at the coffee shop on Sunday afternoon. “The free meals, the clothes and especially the showers really, really help a lot.
“It’s kind of like a baptism, you know, when they get you wet outside,” quipped Covarrubias about the showers.
The Gathering is hosted by the coffee shop and coordinated by Compassion Ministry, under the umbrella of Pacific Christian Center. Food is provided by Santa Barbara County Foodbank and Panera and is cooked on-site.
Free meals are served to the homeless from 1 to 3 p.m. each Sunday at the coffee shop, 525 South Broadway in Santa Maria, and every second and fourth Sunday The Gathering provides free portable showers, clothing and sometimes free haircuts at the location.
Pastor Phil Young, who oversees Compassion Ministry, said there are several ministry initiatives that address the unhoused, hungry, those suffering from addiction, orphans or grieving.
“Two of our groups, those working with the unhoused and hungry, have created a ministry here called The Gathering. Where each Sunday we open up from 1 o’clock to 3 o’clock and there is a hot meal and coffee,” said Young. “This is a very important ministry that provides a safe place where people can come and just sit for a couple hours and not be thrown out of the restaurant.”
Coffee shop owner Larry Farewell said that when he and his wife Sadie opened the shop they were moved “to give back to the community that we live in and love.”
“It's a deep conviction that this was started as a business, but a Christ-centered business. So we are Christians and the example was to love your neighbor as yourself,” said Larry. “So as Christ loved us, that’s what we’re trying to do.”
David Didion, a homeless man who attended The Gathering Sunday, said he’s been a devoted Christian that worships seven days a week and twice on Sundays and he just loves “that there are people here.”
The food that is distributed is cooked on the premises by Ester Haldemam Young, said Farewell, and Panera provides bread and pastries for dessert.
“We’ve been doing this event every Sunday since April of 2022 and that’s the month we opened (the coffee shop). In fact, we started the very first week we opened,” said Farewell.
The free portable showers are provided by Crestwood Christian Fellowship. Fred and Linda Black are the directors of the ministry and they visit three sites in Santa Maria regularly.
“We’re always looking for other sites, but we do up to 100 showers a week and provide food, hygiene and clothing,” said Linda.
About 35 individuals participated Sunday and, according to Farewell, after a few months the individuals who come for the support “sort of rotate out, they get housing which is a good thing so we definitely see a turnover.”
Timothy Foster has been utilizing the services for some time and has recently been housed, which he describes as “a blessing”
“I like playing chess myself and it’s good to meet the staff from Pacific Christian Center, I consider this my home away from home,” Foster said Sunday. “Come on over if you need any services that could be provided by The Gathering and staff."
For information on ways to volunteer contact Pacific Christian Center at (805) 934-3491.
