Daniel Albert Covarrubias shows up at The Gathering at My Place Coffee Shop on a regular basis for a free hot meal and a place to sit down and enjoy a cup of coffee.

“Here in Santa Maria they’ve really helped me out a lot with being out on the street homeless. It gives me a more human experience compared to the street now that I am in a recovery house right now,” said Covarrubias, sitting at the coffee shop on Sunday afternoon. “The free meals, the clothes and especially the showers really, really help a lot.

“It’s kind of like a baptism, you know, when they get you wet outside,” quipped Covarrubias about the showers.

091023-smt-news-the-gathering-004.jpg
Community members enjoy free meals Sunday at My Place Coffee shop during The Gathering Service day in Santa Maria. 

091023-smt-news-the-gathering-0011.jpg
Free clothing donated by members of Pacific Christian Center are available for those in need select Sundays at The Gathering at My Place Coffee shop in Santa Maria. 

