More than a year after the City of Santa Maria filed a lawsuit against Dario Pini over thousands of code violations at the 10 rental properties he owns in the city, three apartment complexes have been brought into compliance with city regulations.
Pini, a Santa Barbara-based landlord, has had severe issues with code violations in Santa Maria for years, said Joy Castaing, senior code enforcement officer.
“We had horrible infestations of roaches, bedbugs, unpermitted electrical that wasn’t safe, large numbers of the tenants in each of the complexes didn’t have heat, holes in walls,” she said. “It was quite extensive. Some of the foundations and balconies weren’t good so it wasn’t safe to even be on some of the landings, the staircases.”
Other problems seen at Pini properties included units without working heat and water intrusion issues. “When it would rain, literally water was coming in and flooding some of the units,” Castaing said. “He has about 7,000 total violations on his properties.”
In October 2017, the city filed a lawsuit against Pini in Santa Barbara Superior Court and three months later, a supervisory receiver was appointed to oversee repairs at three of his properties: Vineyard Apartments, Woodhaven Apartments and SM Cottages, a converted motel.
Since the case was filed, three additional properties — West Alvin Apartments, Parkside Apartments, West Cook Apartments — have had all code issues abated, Castaing said.
“The case has been going on for over a year,” Castaing said. “It involved all of his properties. When all of the violations have been corrected, we’re looking at a total of 5 percent of the population of the city that will be safer in their homes.”
Four remaining properties — the Santa Maria RV Park, the Laz-E-Daze Boardinghouses, East Tunnell Apartments and the Twin Palms Apartments — remain out of compliance, Castaing said.
Santa Barbara-based attorney Paul Burns, who was hired to represent Pini, said that the four remaining properties had only minor issues and that he expects those will be declared completely abated in the near future.
“I think Mr. Pini’s done a great job,” Burns said. “He’s stepped forward and addressed any issues the city had. It was pretty heated litigation for a while but it should be winding down quite nicely.”
City Attorney Gil Trujillo, who served his last day with the city on Friday, said other Central Coast cities, including Carpinteria and Santa Barbara, have struggled to bring Pini’s units up to standard as well.
“I was prosecuting him in Santa Barbara as a city attorney down there and then continued to prosecute him here,” Trujillo said. “He just has substandard properties. His business model is renting to low-income people and not maintaining the properties.”
The most recent effort to bring his properties into compliance with the city’s building code began around a year and a half ago, Castaing said.
“It started with some complaints that we had been getting that were concerned about their living conditions,” she said. “[Pini] agreed to allow us to go out and do inspections on his properties to see to what degree everything was at from a safety standpoint.
“We went out with the building inspector and the fire department,” she said. “We made sure folks had smoke detectors and [carbon monoxide] meters. We checked to see if they had fire extinguishers outside. A lot of folks didn’t have some of that stuff.”
In the past, Castaing said Pini would begin renovations and unit improvements after being notified of issues but the work didn’t continue. “What happens is things kind of get started and then property maintenance doesn’t occur. Because there’s a lack of continued property maintenance, all the same violations come back,” she said.
Castaing said it could be a staffing problem on Pini’s end. “He’s got so many apartments that he tries to manage and he doesn’t have a real big staff to try and keep on top of things,” she said. “What will happen is that you’ll have a property that needs a little bit of paint, or needs a little bit of something. And pretty soon it snowballs into now you should have — instead of painting the one wall — it’s 15 walls. That continues and becomes 50 walls. When there’s so much delayed maintenance on a property, it just starts to deteriorate.”
Castaing said residents at Pini properties appear to be pleased with the work over the past years.
“I’ve spoken with some of them and they appear to be really happy,” Castaing said. “Now they have heat, they don’t have roaches or bed bugs. Things are a little bit safer for them, they have smoke detectors. The ones that I’ve spoken with are very happy. For us, it’s just about public safety and making sure everybody’s safe.”