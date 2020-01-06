CoastHills opens new branch at Enos Ranch headquarters

CoastHills Credit Union opened a new bank branch on the first floor of its Enos Ranch corporate headquarters on Monday.

At the new branch, members will have access to special ATMs that allow them to video chat with tellers, said J.D. Scroggin, a spokesman for CoastHills.

The branch also will be staffed with a full complement of member service officers, loan officers and commercial banking experts, Scroggin said.

The exterior is outfitted with three drive-up lanes with those unique ATMs and one walk-up ATM, he said. Each of those will also operate after hours.

Corporate employees began moving into the three-story, 90,000-plus square-foot building last month, Scroggin said.

The second floor of the new building will house A.T. Still University's physician assistant program, which is scheduled to welcome its first class of students this summer.

The credit union's nearby branch at the Crossroads Shopping Center closed its doors for the last time Friday.

Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @razisyed

