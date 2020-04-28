CoastHills exec, who was formerly homeless, directs $1,000 donation to Lompoc Food Pantry

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

During his early years of adulthood, Chico Lusby faced a great deal of uncertainty.

The Lompoc native struggled to get by on his salary from Domino’s Pizza, was eating only a meal, if that, per day, and would often spend his nights sleeping in the back of his pickup truck, which he would park in alleys. Lusby said he was offered what turned out to be a lifeline when a friend — who knew about Lusby’s homelessness and had been letting Lusby use his home shower — suggested that he go to the Lompoc Food Pantry.

“I walked in and tried to explain myself, but, no questions asked, they gave me this huge load,” Lusby said. “This is one of those times when you look back and you say your life would have been totally different had this organization not been there.”

Now, decades later, and with so many people struggling, particularly amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Lusby is giving back to the organization that gave so much to him.