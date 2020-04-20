CoastHills donates 900-plus protective masks for workers at Lompoc Valley Medical Center

“We would be in a difficult situation if we didn’t have the support of, and donations from, the community and great companies such as CoastHills,” Popkin said. “It makes a huge difference.”

The donation was made on April 17, the same day that CoastHills also directed cash donations totaling $10,000 to the Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County food banks.

LVMC reported Friday that it had a “sufficient” supply of personal protective equipment at that time but cautioned that the inventory changes daily.

“We are gratefully accepting donations of all (personal protective equipment), including hand-sewn masks,” Popkin wrote in a letter to the community. “If some of the donations are not appropriate for use by health-care workers but are suitable for the general public, we will make sure they get to Lompoc community members who can use them.”

Anyone who would like to make a donation to LVMC is encouraged by hospital staff to contact outreach coordinator Karen Ortiz at 805-588-3774 to arrange a drop-off time and location.

CoastHills, which opened its new Santa Maria headquarters last month, continues to serve clients during this health crisis. For more information on the financial institution, visit coasthills.coop.

Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.