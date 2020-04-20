CoastHills donates 900-plus protective masks for workers at Lompoc Valley Medical Center

Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s supply of personal protective equipment received a major boost recently, thanks to a gift from CoastHills Credit Union.
The financial institution donated more than 900 N95 masks to the medical facility, which had been running low on protective equipment for health-care workers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Unlike typical surgical masks, the N95 respirators reportedly filter out 95% of airborne particles and are considered crucial in helping to limit the spread of infectious diseases, like the novel coronavirus.
“When we initially learned about the COVID-19 threat in January, we purchased these masks to help keep our staff and members safe — not truly knowing how scarce the N95 masks would become,” CoastHills President/CEO Paul Cook said. “With the critical need for (personal protective equipment) to help keep our local medical professionals protected, it didn’t take a second thought. We quickly secured replacements for our employees, so we could provide the professionals at Lompoc Valley Medical Center the medical-grade masks they deserve.
“We’re honored to assist our medical community in their mission of caring for our neighbors.”
The donation of masks is expected to provide a week’s worth of protection for the clinical and medical staff at LVMC. Steve Popkin, LVMC’s CEO, called the N95 masks the “gold standard” for protective facial wear.
“We would be in a difficult situation if we didn’t have the support of, and donations from, the community and great companies such as CoastHills,” Popkin said. “It makes a huge difference.”
The donation was made on April 17, the same day that CoastHills also directed cash donations totaling $10,000 to the Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County food banks.
LVMC reported Friday that it had a “sufficient” supply of personal protective equipment at that time but cautioned that the inventory changes daily.
“We are gratefully accepting donations of all (personal protective equipment), including hand-sewn masks,” Popkin wrote in a letter to the community. “If some of the donations are not appropriate for use by health-care workers but are suitable for the general public, we will make sure they get to Lompoc community members who can use them.”
Anyone who would like to make a donation to LVMC is encouraged by hospital staff to contact outreach coordinator Karen Ortiz at 805-588-3774 to arrange a drop-off time and location.
CoastHills, which opened its new Santa Maria headquarters last month, continues to serve clients during this health crisis. For more information on the financial institution, visit coasthills.coop.
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.
