The Allan Hancock College Foundation received a $7,000 donation from CoastHills Credit Union to support students facing unexpected financial emergencies.
CoastHills made the donation to the college’s Student Emergency Fund, which helps students facing unanticipated financial needs that may force them out of college. The foundation created the fund during the COVID-19 pandemic to serve students with extraordinary needs.
“This gift will help students facing financial curveballs that might force a choice between paying a bill or staying in school,” said Hancock Executive Director of College Advancement Jon Hooten. “We’re grateful to have a community partner like CoastHills that recognizes the importance of keeping local students on their educational path.”
Students who qualify for emergency funds can receive up to $500 per semester, which can be used to pay for housing costs, emergency automotive repairs, school supplies, internet or technology or emergency medical expenses.
“It’s CoastHills’ mission to make a positive difference in our neighbors' lives, so we felt strongly that it was not just an honor, but our duty to support such an important program,” said CoastHills Board of Directors Chairman Kris Andrews. “We truly appreciate partnering with the Allan Hancock College Foundation and celebrate their dedication to improving the lives and financial well-being of their students.”
CoastHills Credit Union is a not-for-profit credit union serving more than 70,000 members in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Ventura and Santa Cruz counties. Founded in 1958 to primarily serve military and civilian personnel at Vandenberg Air Force Base, CoastHills now serves the entire Central Coast region.
Founded in 1977, the Allan Hancock College Foundation provides millions of dollars for student scholarships, academic and student support programs, and capital projects at Allan Hancock College. The foundation is currently in a $10 million campaign to endow the Hancock Promise, which will ensure that all local high school graduates can start college tuition-free.