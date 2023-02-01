The Allan Hancock College Foundation received a $7,000 donation from CoastHills Credit Union to support students facing unexpected financial emergencies.

CoastHills made the donation to the college’s Student Emergency Fund, which helps students facing unanticipated financial needs that may force them out of college. The foundation created the fund during the COVID-19 pandemic to serve students with extraordinary needs.

“This gift will help students facing financial curveballs that might force a choice between paying a bill or staying in school,” said Hancock Executive Director of College Advancement Jon Hooten. “We’re grateful to have a community partner like CoastHills that recognizes the importance of keeping local students on their educational path.”

