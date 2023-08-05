The normal temperature during July at Paso Robles Airport stands at 73.4°F.

However, the airport recorded an average temperature of 77.2°F last month, indicating a deviation of 3.8 degrees, making it hotter than typical. However, the Santa Maria Airport experienced an average temperature of 62.8°F in July, approximately 1.4 degrees lower than the historical data.

Across most coastal areas, temperatures have trended cooler than usual due to the consistent marine layer presence. This has led to overcast skies with intermittent mist and fog.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

John Lindsey, now retired, served as PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

0
0
0
0
0