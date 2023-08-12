A trough of low pressure along the California coastline will continue to produce gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly winds, plenty of marine low clouds with areas of fog and mist in the coastal regions, and average seasonal temperatures this week.

Persistent onshore flow from the Pacific Ocean will allow the marine layer to develop in the coastal regions during the night and morning, partially clearing during the afternoon through the coming week.

The inland valleys will remain mostly clear. Over this period, temperatures will remain normal for August, with the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) warming to the high-80s to the low-90s, while the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) will reach the low to mid-70s.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

John Lindsey, now retired, served as PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

0
0
0
0
0