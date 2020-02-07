Coastal Dispensary opens in downtown Lompoc, becomes city's 7th cannabis storefront

Lompoc’s still-developing retail cannabis market grew more crowded this week with the opening of the downtown Coastal Dispensary.

The shop, located at 124 South J St., held a soft opening midweek before teaming with the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday. A grand opening celebration was planned Saturday for the establishment, which became the first new dispensary to open in Lompoc this year, but the seventh to open since the start of 2019.

“We've been waiting for quite a while now, so we're happy to be in the community and happy to get [our Lompoc store] open finally,” said Malante Hayworth, COO and co-founder of Coastal, the company that owns the dispensary.

Lompoc’s Coastal Dispensary is the third Central Coast dispensary under the Coastal umbrella. It joins sister shops in Santa Barbara, where Coastal is headquartered, and San Luis Obispo.

Coastal Dispensary is located in a stand-alone building that had previously been utilized as a ballet studio.

That open floor plan first established by the dance studio proved ideal for what Coastal was looking for, according to Ryan Bishara, the shop’s general manager.