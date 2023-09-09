The remnants of Hurricane Jova will produce partly cloudy, warm and muggy conditions on Saturday with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms.

It will remain partly cloudy and muggy on Sunday.

A more typical Central Coast weather pattern will return on Monday as fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) afternoon northwesterly winds, night and morning low marine clouds, and cooler temperatures develop. This pattern is expected to continue through the work week. 

John Lindsey, now retired, served as PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

