052423 Gaviota roadwork

CalPortland of Santa Maria will conduct an emergency repair scour project at US Highway 101, south of the Gaviota Tunnel starting Tuesday.

 Contributed

Closure of the No. 1 southbound lane at US Highway 101 south of the Gaviota Tunnel is expected beginning Tuesday, May 30 and lasting approximately three to five weeks with further work to be completed by fall, Caltrans District 5 officials announced.

According to officials, the emergency project is to repair scour damage caused by the storms in January.

The $15 million repair project, conducted by CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria, will affect two miles of highway beginning just north of the US 101/State Route 1 interchange.

 

0
0
0
0
0