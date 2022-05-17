A project to reconstruct the bridges on Highway 101 at the interchange with Highway 135 in Los Alamos will continue Tuesday, May 24, with the installation of bridge girders.
The southbound lanes of Highway 101 at Highway 135 will be closed from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Highway 135 will be closed in both directions between Bell/Main Street and San Antonio Boulevard from 8 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
A temporary shuttle service will be available to transport passengers near the Los Alamos Rancho Mobile Home Park and the Los Alamos Senior Center.
Access to the Highway 101 southbound on- and off-ramps will remain open, while the northbound on- and off-ramps at Highway 135 will remain open for travelers to the Skyview Hotel and Peppertree Lane.
Electronic message boards and detour signs will be posted to advise all travelers about the closures and will direct travelers off the highway to the nearby Highway 101 southbound on-ramp.
Traffic delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes, according to the announcement.
Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.
Cal Portland Construction of Santa Maria is the contractor for the $10 million project, which is scheduled to be complete in March 2023.
For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.