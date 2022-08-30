A project to reconstruct the bridges on Highway 101 at the interchange with Highway 135 in Los Alamos will continue Tuesday, Sept. 6, with demolition of the northbound bridge.
Roadwork will result in a 24-hour closure of Highway 135 between Bell/Main Street and San Antonio Boulevard from 7 a.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday.
A temporary shuttle service will be available to transport passengers near the Los Alamos Rancho Mobile Home Park and the Los Alamos Senior Center.
Highway 101 will remain open in both directions.
Access to the Highway 101 southbound on- and off-ramps will remain open, while the northbound on- and off-ramps at Highway 135 will remain open for travelers to the Skyview Hotel and Peppertree Lane.
In addition, travelers on northbound Highway 101 will encounter a traffic switch onto a newly constructed bridge in the center median beginning Wednesday, Aug. 31, for the next four months while construction proceeds on new traffic lanes.
Electronic message boards and detour signs will be posted to advise all travelers about the closures and will direct travelers off the highway to the nearby Highway 101 southbound on-ramp.
The reconstruction project will continue to include periodic intermittent and full overnight closures of Highway 135.
Traffic delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes, according to the announcement.
Cal Portland Construction of Santa Maria is the contractor for the $10 million project, which is scheduled to be complete in March 2023.