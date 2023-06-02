The Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade returns Saturday 80 years strong, with musical entries, long-time local favorites and rodeo royalty cruising the traditional route down Broadway.
Broadway in Santa Maria, Highway 135, will be closed on the morning of Saturday, June 3, starting sometime between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. to make safe space for the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade to hit the streets starting at 10 a.m.
The closure will be located between Mill Street and Enos Drive and is expected to last until noon.
Battles and Fesler roads will be open to cross Broadway. In an extreme emergency Main Street, Cook Street, and Stowell Road will have police officers present to assist emergency traffic across Broadway.
For parade spectators coming entering Santa Maria from Highway 101, they are advised to exit the freeway at the Stowell Road exit, if they wish to view from the Stowell shopping center area and vicinity. If they want to view the parade north of City Hall, visitors should exit on Main Street.
After 7:30 a.m. no parking is allowed on the parade route on Broadway between Fesler Street and Enos Drive. All cars parked in that zone after 7:30 a.m. will be towed at owner's expense.
Parade entries must be in place by 8 a.m. The parade begins at 10 a.m. at Broadway and Mill Street and heads south. It features marching bands, youth floats, equestrian groups, local dignitaries, and antique vehicles. The theme is “80th Anniversary.”