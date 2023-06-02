Broadway in Santa Maria, Highway 135, will be closed on the morning of Saturday, June 3, starting sometime between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. to make safe space for the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade to hit the streets starting at 10 a.m.

The closure will be located between Mill Street and Enos Drive and is expected to last until noon.  

Battles and Fesler roads will be open to cross Broadway.  In an extreme emergency Main Street, Cook Street, and Stowell Road will have police officers present to assist emergency traffic across Broadway.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0