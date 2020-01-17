Climate change, homelessness highlight lively 3rd District forum that includes personal barbs

Climate change, homelessness and cannabis were among the issues discussed and debated during a lively forum Thursday night that featured three of the four candidates running to represent District 3 on the Santa Barbara County board of supervisors.
About 30 community members attended the forum, which was sponsored by the American Association of University Women (AAUW) at the Providence Landing Clubhouse in Vandenberg Village.
The three participating candidates were incumbent Joan Hartmann and challengers Karen Jones and Jessica Alvarez Parfrey.
Bruce Porter, the fourth candidate, was not in attendance. He decided to instead attend a forum on cannabis hosted by the UCSB Economic Forecast Project the same night in Solvang.
Although Porter wasn't there, he wasn't forgotten. Both Hartmann and Jones, who had some spirited disagreements with each other throughout the evening, attempted to capitalize on Porter’s absence by raising questions about his commitment.
“How a person conducts themselves as a candidate reveals a lot about how they're going to behave and conduct themselves in office,” Hartmann said in her closing remarks.
"My fellow candidates here made a commitment to be here and they've honored it," she added.
Jones, who repeatedly referred to Hartmann and Porter as “professional candidates,” noted that she was the lone registered Republican in the race and closed by suggesting she’d bring new ideas.
“If I make it to the general election, we can have this real exchange of ideas ... instead of two stiffs admiring themselves in the mirror,” she said, making a clear reference to Hartmann and Porter.
The candidates will face off on the March 3 primary ballot. If any of them receives more than 50% of votes, he or she will be elected. If none of them receives more than 50% support, the top two vote-getters will move on to battle in the Nov. 3 general election.
Porter, who said he spent his evening interacting with concerned citizens and folks in the cannabis industry, responded Friday to the criticisms leveled by Hartmann and Jones.
"I try to approach everything in my life with professionalism, as I think it's the only way to be respectful with the people I'm engaging with," he said. "I have a lot of respect and appreciation for the AAUW. ... There are many ways to be open and available to your constituents and community, and we did just that last night."
Among the issues highlighted at Thursday’s forum:
Climate change
Parfrey, a member of the Isla Vista-based sustainability organization Eco Vista, opened the forum by describing herself as a “climate-concerned mother.”
She later called on Santa Barbara County to be a leader in the fight against climate change and to move away from fossil fuel dependence.
“Climate change is absolutely the existential threat of our day,” she said. “And I know this sounds to many [like] it could be an alarmist threat, but I don't think that's the case.”
Hartmann mostly agreed with Parfrey and pointed to a handful of the county’s current efforts, some involving her, to reduce the county’s carbon footprint — such as increasing solar panels on county buildings and transitioning the county fleet to electric vehicles.
Jones, who noted she was born on an oil base and has been around fossil fuel production her whole life, said she doesn’t believe that fossil fuels are as bad for the environment as Parfrey, Hartmann and other environmental activists make it seem.
She acknowledged believing in climate change, but said that fossil fuel-based industries can be an economic driver and very safe — environmentally and otherwise — when done correctly.
“In my lifetime there was a feeling that it was going to be the end of the world for a different reason,” Jones said. “It seems like every generation is on the brink of destruction.”
Parfrey, who had previously called for no new oil wells in Cat Canyon, challenged Jones’ suggestion that oil production is critical to the county’s economy.
Clean, renewable energy is becoming increasingly cheap and can be beneficial both environmentally and economically, Parfrey said.
“Investing in clean, renewable energy infrastructure is absolutely necessary,” she said.
Homelessness
Each of the three candidates agreed that homelessness was a key issue that needs to be addressed, but they each offered different ways to go about doing so.
Hartmann called the issue one of the state’s most “pressing and vexing.” She said that she took a recent tour of the Santa Ynez Riverbed and came away with a “renewed sense of urgency.”
“The county, since I joined the board [of supervisors], has developed a revolutionary new tool: The Coordinated Entry System,” she said. “That's a database that allows all the different agencies, doctors and shelters to work together. I've been appointed to a regional task force that is allocating millions of dollars to homeless, and this year we've opened hundreds of new units.”
Parfrey said she’d push for affordable housing programs to help get people off the streets. Also important, she said, was to treat those on the streets with dignity and respect.
Jones, who said she personally experienced homelessness as a teenager, said she’d like to see the focus shifted to mental health services.
“I'm not saying that we need to turn Channel Islands College back into Camarillo State Hospital, but we need to have an open honest discussion and identify the individual problems within [the homeless population],” she said.
Cannabis
The commercial cannabis industry was a major topic of discussion during the two-hour event, as an audience member asked the candidates what they’d do about cannabis ordinance issues, such as odors and the industry’s potential conflicts with other agriculture enterprises.
Jones got a few rounds of laughter throughout the night as she openly professed her affection for smoking marijuana — “I have smoked a shipload of weed in my life,” she said at one point — and she said she didn’t think the smell was problematic.
A bigger priority for her, she said, would be to minimize the prevalence of large outside companies that may attempt to buy influence over the local market.
Too much regulation, Jones suggested, would drive out the local, smaller-time farmers.
“When I listen to bureaucrats planning me getting high, it's like, ‘Ugh, stay away from my weed,’” she said.
Hartmann said she would continue to be flexible and adjust as necessary to ensure that that county hosts a “well-regulated” cannabis industry.
Parfrey said she felt it was important to have proper regulations that are supported by the communities. She called the industry “an amazing opportunity” and pointed to its early successes — growth in Lompoc, higher-than-expected county revenue — as evidence of its viability.
As for issues like odors, she suggested that new technologies and innovative thinking could help find solutions.
“Maybe it's about looking forward into the future and understanding those trends so we can be better prepared to regulate and create those common sense regulations that'll help us avoid these issues moving forward,” she said.
Other topics
While Jones said she would be open to fracking in the county, depending on the project, both Parfrey and Hartmann said they were strongly opposed to the practice.
Parfrey said protecting the water was more important than any gains from fracking, and Hartmann directly stated, “I don’t think fracking has any place in Santa Barbara County.”
Parfrey and Jones also were at odds regarding the influence of Isla Vista on the district.
Jones said she felt like Isla Vista voters, many of them young adults in college, shouldn’t have such a strong impact on the district since she believes many of them move away after college and don’t necessarily care about the long-term future of the region. She suggested they have their own district to focus on college issues.
Parfrey, herself a young adult who lives in Isla Vista, said those young voters shouldn’t be overlooked.
"As a resident of Isla Vista who works with lots of folks who are very committed, including those 18- to 22-year-olds you were mentioning, I don't want to discount them," she said in response to Jones.
The 3rd District includes Mission Hills, Vandenberg Village, the Santa Ynez Valley, Guadalupe, the Gaviota coast and Isla Vista.
The AAUW, which organized the forum, bills itself as a nonpartisan organization. It has presented candidate and issue forums in the Lompoc Valley for more than 50 years.
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.