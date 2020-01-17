Climate change, homelessness highlight lively 3rd District forum that includes personal barbs

“If I make it to the general election, we can have this real exchange of ideas ... instead of two stiffs admiring themselves in the mirror,” she said, making a clear reference to Hartmann and Porter.

The candidates will face off on the March 3 primary ballot. If any of them receives more than 50% of votes, he or she will be elected. If none of them receives more than 50% support, the top two vote-getters will move on to battle in the Nov. 3 general election.

Porter, who said he spent his evening interacting with concerned citizens and folks in the cannabis industry, responded Friday to the criticisms leveled by Hartmann and Jones.

"I try to approach everything in my life with professionalism, as I think it's the only way to be respectful with the people I'm engaging with," he said. "I have a lot of respect and appreciation for the AAUW. ... There are many ways to be open and available to your constituents and community, and we did just that last night."

Among the issues highlighted at Thursday’s forum:

Climate change

Parfrey, a member of the Isla Vista-based sustainability organization Eco Vista, opened the forum by describing herself as a “climate-concerned mother.”