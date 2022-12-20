 Skip to main content
top story

Climate change forces KCBX Public Radio to halt FM broadcasting in Santa Barbara

Boogaloo Assassins, Live Oak Music Festival, 061614, Elisa Ramirez.jpg

People leave their seats to dance to the music of Boogaloo Assassins at the June 2014 Live Oak Music Festival, one of the main fundraising events for KCBX Public Radio in San Luis Obispo, which announced Monday it will end its FM broadcasts in Santa Barbara due to issues caused by climate change.

 Elisa Ramirez, Staff

KCBX Public Radio in San Luis Obispo announced Monday that after 39 years of delivering its mix of news, entertainment and music to Santa Barbara, the station will halt broadcasting over KSBX at 89.5 FM.

Station operators said an alteration in atmospheric conditions caused by climate change has created frequency interference with another radio station.

Frank Lanzone, president and general manager of KCBX, said that as a result, the station has no choice but to end the Santa Barbara area broadcast by the end of 2022.

