Santa Maria Elks Lodge members gathered Wednesday night to honor Clifford Labastida as citizen of the year along with high school students Andres Ramirez-Enriquez and Jeremy Reece as students of the year.
Labastida is the co-founder of Cruzin' for Life, an annual car show fundraiser that has raised nearly $2 million since 2006 for cancer patients through Mission Hope Cancer Center, Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties and the American Cancer Society.
He is also known for his continued community work at his alma maters, Santa Maria High School and St. Mary of the Assumption School, and the city's Filipino community.
The born-and-raised Santa Marian said his sister claimed the Elks event was a Cinco de Mayo celebration, and that he didn't realize what was really happening until he saw members of Dignity Health and Mission Hope at the lodge.
"I was in shorts, I was so inappropriately dressed," Labastida said with a laugh. "It was completely a surprise."
Santa Maria High School senior Ramirez-Enriquez — one of the two students of the year — holds various leadership roles in county and community organizations and is an accomplished soccer player.
He also was recognized earlier this year by the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District for his admission to four Ivy League universities this fall.
Reece, a senior at Righetti High School, has earned 1,200 hours of community service at the Santa Maria Animal Shelter as well as various clubs and committees, and has earned varsity letters in both cross country and basketball. He also was selected as a Boys State delegate in 2020.
Out of an abundance of caution for COVID-19, the student honorees were not present for the Wednesday event but were mailed their scholarship checks that accompanied the awards, lodge secretary Phil Daighton said.
The 2019 citizen of the year, Jay Corner, also was honored during the banquet, since last year's event was canceled due to COVID-19.
Corner has been involved in and led countless local and county organizations, boards and commissions, including the Santa Maria Police Council, Santa Ynez Chamber of Commerce and DEA Citizen Academies. In recent years, he has worked to raise awareness about ovarian cancer.