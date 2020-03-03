Click here for state and local 'Super Tuesday' primary election results

Nelson will take over from his boss at the end of the year when Peter Adam’s second four-year term ends, and he is expected to focus on many of same issues, including reducing the backlog of infrastructure maintenance and fiscal responsibility.
Measure I2020, the Lompoc ballot measure that will determine whether the city increases its sales tax rate, received support from a majority of mailed-in ballots, according to the first round of election results released Tuesday night by Santa Barbara County.
Republican challenger Bruce Porter and incumbent Joan Hartmann are running neck-and-neck, with challenger Karen Jones trailing far behind in mail-in ballot counts for the Santa Barbara County 3rd Supervisorial District seat.