The Santa Maria Cemetery District will conduct its next cleanup of cemetery grounds from Nov. 4 through 8.
The public is encouraged to remove any flowers that they would like to save on or before Sunday, cemetery manager Becky Badenell said.
During the cleanup, cemetery personnel will remove items from graves, including all fresh and artificial flowers, flags, balloons and stakes.
According to cemetery district rules, all flowers must be in the vases of headstones at all times, and any item in violation of the rules will be removed.
Badenell said that any objects protruding into the mowing area will be removed, and that no plantings, balloons, stakes, glass, fences or barricades are allowed on the gravesite or in the surrounding trees.
The cemetery, which was established in 1917, is located at 1501 S. College Drive.