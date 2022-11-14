Last week a series of cold fronts produced gusty southerly winds and periods of rain. The Santa Maria Airport recorded nearly one inch of rain, while the Santa Ynez Airport saw about one-third of an inch last Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. This week, a classic November Central Coast weather pattern will develop as a ridge of high pressure remains firmly anchored over the Great Basin. This area of high pressure will create gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning, cold and crisp mornings, and dry conditions this workweek.
Like in 2018, a strong but dirty range of high pressure will allow a dissipating cold front to produce variable high-level clouds but no rain on Saturday. The main impact of this front will be strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds on Saturday afternoon and night.
Overnight lows will drop to the high-30s to low-40s throughout the Central Coast, while daytime highs will range from the low-60s at the beaches, the low to mid-60s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc), and the inland valleys (Santa Ynez).
A pattern of moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds developing during the night and morning, shifting out of the northwest and increasing to fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) levels during the afternoon and will continue through Thursday. These winds will keep the marine layer out to sea. In the upper levels of the atmosphere, the Jet Stream will flow from British Columbia southward through California, keeping the air temperatures below seasonal averages.
Persistent northwesterly winds, increasing to strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) levels during the afternoon, will allow the marine layer to develop along the coastline and surge inland overnight with pockets of fog and mist on Friday into next Saturday.
The long-range models do not indicate any rain through Thanksgiving.
Seawater temperatures will range between 53 and 55 degrees through Friday.
Intense storms in the mid Pacific will generate long-period swells this week. The first swell train will arrive along our coastline on Sunday at 5- to 7-feet (with an 11- to 20-second period), increasing to 6- to 8 feet (with a 16- to 18-second period) on Monday into Tuesday. This northwesterly swell will decrease to 4- to 6-feet (with an 8- to 13-second period) on Wednesday. A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (305-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 17-second period) will develop along our coastline on Thursday into Friday.
Dates in Weather History (November 12 & 13):
1906 - The mercury soared to 106 degrees at Craftonville, California a November record for the U.S.
1974 - A great Alaska storm in the Bering Sea caused the worst coastal flooding of memory at Nome, Alaska, with a tide of 13.2 feet.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
1981 - A powerful storm brought high winds to Washington State and Oregon. The cyclone, which formed about 1,000 miles west of San Francisco, intensified rapidly as it approached the Oregon
coast with the central pressure reaching 28.22 inches (956 millibars). A wind trace from the Whiskey Run Turbine Site, about 12 miles south of Coos Bay in Oregon, showed peak gusts to 97 mph, 50 feet above ground level. The wind caused widespread damage in Washington and Oregon. As much as four feet of snow fell in the Sierra Nevada Range of northern California.
John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at
38/62 39/64 39/63 45/59 44/60
35/68 37/71 38/71 39/68 38/67
40/63 41/65 41/63 47/60 46/61
John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.