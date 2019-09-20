Lupe Robinett, center, waves a survivor flag as she celebrates one year cancer-free by riding in Steve Goodman's red 1948 Chevy convertible on S. Broadway in Santa Maria during the Cruizin for Life cruise on Friday evening.
Romeo Sierra, 7, gets some candy from a passenger in a cassic car driving on S. Broadway in Santa Maria during the Cruizin for Life cruise on Friday evening.
Classic cars drive on S. Broadway in Santa Maria during the Cruizin for Life cruise on Friday evening.
A cancer survivor holds a flag in a classic car at sunset on S. Broadway in Santa Maria during the Cruizin for Life cruise on Friday evening.
Johnny Martinez gives the thumbs up to classic cars driving on S. Broadway in Santa Maria during the Cruizin for Life cruise on Friday evening.
