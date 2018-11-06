Robert Clarke and N. “Chris” Djernaes were tied in the four-way race for two of Solvang City Council’s available four-year seats early Tuesday night. Incumbent Joan Laird Jamieson followed close behind, while Kim K. Jensen trailed.
Appointed incumbent Karen M. Waite led challenger Edwin Skytt for the two-year seat made available by the Hans Duus resignation in 2017.
Shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, the Santa Barbara County Clerk-Recorder's Office reported Clarke and Djernaes tied at 511 votes, or 24.7 percent, of the 2,111 mail-in votes received. Jamieson took 20 percent of the early mail-ins with 424 votes and Jensen sat at 18 percent with 386 votes. Denise El Amin had 199, or 9.4 percent of the votes, while “Esko” Lama Newyork took 53 votes, or 2.5 percent, despite withdrawing from the race.
For the two-year seat, the early results showed Waite in the lead with 643 votes, or 56.2 percent, of the 1,144 mail-ins, while Skytt had 498, or 43.5 percent.
Waite, the incumbent appointed in 2017 to fill the Duus seat, had hoped to keep the ball rolling on a variety of city projects in which she had become active including groundwater basin management, taxation of cannabis businesses and the return to Solvang of the AmGen Tour of California.
Skytt, her challenger, is a two-time city councilman aiming to serve a third, nonconsecutive term in office to help Solvang maintain a solid tourism industry that funds city service.
Jamieson was running for her fourth consecutive term in hopes of maintaining continuity on the council, seeing through upgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment system, continuing to support the Solvang Branch Library and maintaining a good relationship with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.
Jamieson said she was first appointed to the Solvang City Council nine years ago and has since run for, and won, election twice. She has served on a variety of committees including the library committee, wastewater treatment ad hoc committee, and as City Council liaison to the Chumash.
First-time candidate and Solvang native Jensen hoped serving on the council would allow him to help to make lasting change that will improve the city for residents and business owners alike.
Another first-time candidate, Clarke recognized tourism as a key contributor to the city’s budget but said he would like to see a push to attract more conferences to the community to drive midweek, multi-night tourism. He also looked to streamline the building permit process and finding solutions to ever-increasing traffic in Solvang.