Santa Maria residents can pick up a free kitchen pail great for collecting food scraps and waste at a special event this Saturday at Rotary Centennial Park starting at 11 a.m.
This event is being held for the city’s solid waste customers who may be unable to visit the department during regular business hours to collect their complimentary kitchen pail.
The kitchen pail is a convenient way to collect food waste before depositing it in the outdoor organics container. There is a limit of one pail per household, while supplies last.